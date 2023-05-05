Global Poultry Market Report 2023: Major Players Include JBS, Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, Hormel Foods and Sanderson Farms

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global poultry market grew from $352.02 billion in 2022 to $378.84 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The poultry market is expected to grow to $487.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Major companies in the poultry market include JBS S.A., Tyson Foods Inc., Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Hormel Foods Corp, Sanderson Farms Inc., New Hope Liuhe Co. Ltd., BRF S.A., Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Marubeni, and Bell AG.

Poultry meat products are defined as food products that are slaughtered and used for human consumption by processing and preserving poultry meat by smoking, salting, fermenting, or adding any chemicals.



The main types of poultry are chicken, turkey, ducks, and other poultry. 'Duck' is the common term for a variety of waterfowl species belonging to the Anatidae family. Ducks are smaller and have shorter necks than swans and geese, which belong to the same family. The different types of products include seasoned, frozen, ready-to-cook, ready-to-eat, other distribution channels, and have various natures such as organic, conventional. It is distributed through various channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, and other distribution channels.



Poultry processing companies are increasingly using 3D imaging systems to optimise yields. 3D imaging systems model the poultry bird using sensors and actuators to determine the position of the cut. The bird is put under the vision system, which takes the images and measurements, and the geometry is determined.

Near-infrared sensors determine the amount of meat and bone present in the bird. Vision analysis enables the system to perform optimal cuts for each bird regardless of its size and shape. It is a data-driven process that maximises the yield and minimises the per unit cost for poultry meat processing. Major companies involved in pioneering this technology include Gainco, a meat and poultry equipment manufacturer, and Midwest Machine LLC.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the poultry market in 2022. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the poultry market. The regions covered in the poultry market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Poultry manufacturing growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), global GDP growth reached 3.3% in 2020 and another 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historical period, are further expected to aid the market's growth.

Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end-user poultry market, thereby driving poultry manufacturing during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $378.84 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $487.39 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



