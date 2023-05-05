Leveraging Personalised Content to Effectively Engage with Healthcare Professionals (HCP): Addressing the Dramatic Shift in Expectations in Regards to Information Received from Pharma

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leveraging Personalised Content to Effectively Engage with HCPs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
New strategies for driving HCP engagement success with personalised content
Pandemic-driven digital HCP engagement has dramatically changed healthcare professionals' (HCP) expectations of the information they receive from pharma.
They want specific, easily consumed, accessible and shareable data that shows a greater understanding of their needs. So, how can pharma tailor its content to reflect HCPs' preferences? What are the benefits of outsourcing content creation?
What role can AI and analytics play in customer segmentation and profiling? Turn to this report for expert insights into the latest strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
Subject synopsis
Research methodology and objectives
Key insights summary
Issues and insights
- Understanding HCP preferences
- Issue summary
- Questions
- Key insights
- Supporting quotes
- Intelligence exhibits
- Resources facilitating content personalisation
- Issue summary
- Questions
- Key insights
- Supporting quotes
- Intelligence exhibits
- Outsourcing versus insourcing content personalisation
- Issue summary
- Questions
- Key insights
- Supporting quotes
- Intelligence exhibits
- Ensuring agility of personalisation
- Issue summary
- Questions
- Key insights
- Supporting quotes
- Intelligence exhibits
- Compliance roadblocks in content personalisation
- Issue summary
- Questions
- Key insights
- Supporting quotes
- Intelligence exhibits
- Future opportunities
- Issue summary
- Questions
- Key insights
- Supporting quotes
Companies Mentioned
- Adobe
- Amazon
- Apple
- Azurity Pharmaceuticals
- Biogen
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Meta
- Netflix
- Novartis
- Salesforce
- Samsung
- Sandoz
- Sun Pharma
- UCB
- Veeva
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgho6f
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.