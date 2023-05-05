Leveraging Personalised Content to Effectively Engage with Healthcare Professionals (HCP): Addressing the Dramatic Shift in Expectations in Regards to Information Received from Pharma

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leveraging Personalised Content to Effectively Engage with HCPs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



New strategies for driving HCP engagement success with personalised content

Pandemic-driven digital HCP engagement has dramatically changed healthcare professionals' (HCP) expectations of the information they receive from pharma.

They want specific, easily consumed, accessible and shareable data that shows a greater understanding of their needs. So, how can pharma tailor its content to reflect HCPs' preferences? What are the benefits of outsourcing content creation?

What role can AI and analytics play in customer segmentation and profiling? Turn to this report for expert insights into the latest strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Subject synopsis

Research methodology and objectives

Key insights summary

Issues and insights

Understanding HCP preferences Issue summary Questions Key insights Supporting quotes Intelligence exhibits

Resources facilitating content personalisation Issue summary Questions Key insights Supporting quotes Intelligence exhibits

Outsourcing versus insourcing content personalisation Issue summary Questions Key insights Supporting quotes Intelligence exhibits

Ensuring agility of personalisation Issue summary Questions Key insights Supporting quotes Intelligence exhibits

Compliance roadblocks in content personalisation Issue summary Questions Key insights Supporting quotes

Intelligence exhibits Future opportunities Issue summary Questions Key insights Supporting quotes



Companies Mentioned

Adobe

Amazon

Apple

Azurity Pharmaceuticals

Biogen

GlaxoSmithKline

Google

Instagram

Meta

Netflix

Novartis

Salesforce

Samsung

Sandoz

Sun Pharma

UCB

Veeva

