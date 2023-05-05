Amusement Parks Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032: Increasing Investments in Themed Amusement Parks Drives Growth

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amusement Parks Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global amusement parks market reached a value of nearly $42,684.9 million in 2022, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.7% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $42,684.9 million in 2022 to $101,843.5 million in 2027 at a rate of 11.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2027 and reach $131,257.7 million in 2032.

Companies Mentioned

The Walt Disney Company

Comcast Corporation

Oriental Land Company Ltd

Seaworld Entertainment Inc

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

This report describes and explains the amusement parks market and covers 2017-2022, termed the historic period, and 2022-2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, growing customer preferences towards experiences on leisure, improved earning capacity and mobile applications for amusement parks.



Going forward, government support, rising urbanization, increase in use of social media and increasing investments in themed amusement parks will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the amusement parks market in the future include stringent regulations, threat from home entertainment and the Russia-Ukraine war.



The amusement parks market is segmented by type into theme parks, water parks and amusement arcades. The theme parks market was the largest segment of the amusement parks market segmented by type accounting for 79.9% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the theme parks market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the amusement parks market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2022-2027.



The amusement parks market is segmented by revenue source into tickets, food and beverages, hotels and resorts, merchandise and other revenue sources. The tickets market was the largest segment of the amusement parks market segmented by revenue source accounting for 29.8% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the merchandise market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the amusement parks market segmented by revenue source, at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2022-2027.



The amusement parks market is segmented by age group into below 25 years, 25 to 39 years, 40 to 59 years, 60 to 74 years and 75 years and above. The below 25 years market was the largest segment of the amusement parks market segmented by age group accounting for 41.0% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the below 25 years market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the amusement parks market segmented by age group, at a CAGR of 41.0% during 2022-2027.



The amusement parks market is segmented by visitors' gender to male and female. The male market was the largest segment of the amusement parks market segmented by visitors' gender accounting for 53.2% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the female market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the amusement parks market segmented by visitors' gender, at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2022-2027.



North America was the largest region in the amusement parks market, accounting for 34.4% of the total in 2022. It was followed by Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the amusement parks market will be South America, and, Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 16.7% and 16.2% respectively. These will be followed by Africa, and, Western Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 12.0% and 11.1% respectively.



The amusement parks market is highly concentrated, with a few large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 57.02% of the total market in 2021. The Walt Disney Company was the largest competitor with 23.27% share of the market, followed by Comcast Corporation with 11.83%, Oriental Land Company Ltd. with 4.64%, Seaworld Entertainment, Inc. with 3.52%, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation with 3.40%, Maruhan with 3.24%, Cedar Fair Entertainment with 3.14%, Merlin Entertainment Plc with 2.87%, Vail Resorts, Inc. with 0.59%, and Aspro Parks with 0.52%.



Market-trend-based strategies for the amusement parks market include leveraging IoT to improve operational efficiency, focusing on green energy to power their rides and other attractions, focusing on retractable roofs and enclosures, focusing on virtual and augmented reality technologies, focusing on sustainable operations and offering platforms to their patrons for booking rides.



Player-adopted strategies in the amusement parks market include strong capital expenditure, enhancing operational capabilities through business expansions, strengthening business operations and upgrading theme park offerings.

