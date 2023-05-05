Inuvo Launches the Audience Discovery Portal, A Showcase for its Generative Artificial Intelligence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc . (NYSE American: INUV), provider of the first generative artificial intelligence (AI) solution made specifically for brands and agencies, today announced the launch of world-wide access to its proprietary language model, IntentKey®, at inuvo.com/portal . The Audience Discovery Portal showcases AI-generated, actionable audience insights without using persistent or intrusive consumer tracking and data.



Richard Howe, CEO of Inuvo, commented, “For the first time, we are allowing marketers the ability to search topics of interest and see first-hand a sampling of the information our AI can generate about those audiences. What is remarkable is that there is no consumer or other third-party information or database being called up to generate the results. Our AI provides immediate and actionable insights about a prospective audience for any product, service, or brand, producing better results, in less time, while eliminating traditional resource, data, and modeling expenses.”

Inuvo’s IntentKey® is an interconnected web of concepts: words, ideas, sentiments, places, people, products, demographics, hashtags, TV programs, and URLs. Like other successful language models, such as ChatGPT and Bard, IntentKey® is trained on the text and data from billions of content sources. This capability allows for audience discovery and media activation for a privacy-focused world where browsers will block the use of cookies and consumer data. Additionally, unlike conventional targeting methods, IntentKey® can easily explore any audience(s), generating impactful insights in near real time.

“Advertising is the perfect use-case for this kind of AI because as identity and cookie-based technologies become increasingly obsolete, so too goes the performance of advertising. An intelligence capable of understanding why an unknown individual is in front of the screen can now effectively interact with that individual through the placement of an advertisement without violating their privacy,” added Mr. Howe.

The rise of generative artificial intelligence has been propelled into the mainstream, with Wired.com crediting ChatGPT, in large part, for providing an intuitive user interface. Additionally, CNBC notes a novel development: AI models are now capable of producing entirely new information that was previously unknown. This revolutionary progress caught the attention of Sequoia Capital, one of the most successful venture capital firms, which predicts generative AI could potentially produce trillions of dollars in economic value.

“The AI behind the Audience Discovery Portal is the culmination of an entirely new way of looking at marketing – it represents a fresh approach that transcends the paradigms we’ve been locked into, like cookies and structured datasets, for decades,” concluded Mr. Howe.

To learn more about actioning IntentKey® audience discoveries and the breadth of insights beyond those showcased in the Audience Discovery Portal, users are encouraged to contact Inuvo at inuvo.com/contact .

Webinar:

Date: May 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 am (EDT) Webcast Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EpHm22OrQOWkdZjBNBVhgw#/registration Webinar Replay: www.inuvo.com/investor/

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc . (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 as filed on March 10, 2023, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings with the SEC. Additionally, forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties including the continued impact of Covid-19 on Inuvo’s business and operations. Inuvo cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Inuvo does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Inuvo further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a fourth party regarding the subject matter of this press release. The information, which appears on our websites and our social media platforms is not part of this press release.

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations:

David Waldman / Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

inuv@crescendo-ir.com



