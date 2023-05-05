BULGOLD Announces Completion of Name Change and Share Consolidation

TORONTO, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BULGOLD Inc. (TSXV: ZLTO) (formerly St Charles Resources Inc.) (the “Company” or “BULGOLD”), as previously announced on April 28, 2023, is pleased to announce that effective today, it has changed its name to “BULGOLD Inc.” (“BULGOLD” or the “Company”) (the “Name Change”) and implemented a share consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every three (3) pre-consolidation Common Shares of the Company (the “Consolidation”). No fractional Common Shares were issued in connection with the Consolidation.



The Company’s trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange has also changed from “SCRS” to “ZLTO” and the new CUSIP number assigned to the Common Shares is 12016C100 and the new ISIN number is CA12016C1005.

The Name Change and Consolidation did not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders. Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the Name Change and Consolidation. Issued certificates representing Common Shares of the Company do not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages shareholders to contact their broker with any questions regarding the proposed Name Change and Consolidation.

About BULGOLD Inc.

BULGOLD is a gold exploration company focused on the exploration and development of mineral exploration projects in Eastern and Central Europe. The Company controls 100% of two quality quartz-adularia epithermal gold projects located in the Bulgarian portion of the Western Tethyan Belt: the Kutel Gold Project and the Kostilkovo Gold Project. Management of the Company believes that its assets show potential for high-grade, good-metallurgy, low-sulfidation epithermal gold mineralisation. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lutila exploration licence located in central Slovakia which is prospective for low-sulfidation epithermal gold mineralisation.

BULGOLD had approximately $1.8 million in its treasury at December 31, 2022. BULGOLD’s issued and outstanding share capital totals 20,231,100 common shares, of which approximately 49.6% is held by Founders and Management.

Additional information about the Company is available on BULGOLD’s website (www.BULGOLD.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

