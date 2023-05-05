Altair to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TROY, Mich., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:
|Event:
|Needham 18th Annual Technology & Media Conference
|Presenters:
|James R. Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer
|Matt Brown, chief financial officer
|When:
|Thursday, May 18, 2023 (Virtual)
|Time:
|1:30 p.m. ET
|Event:
|J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
|Presenters:
|James R. Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer
|When:
|Monday, May 22, 2023
|Time:
|8 a.m. ET
A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentations will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.
About Altair
Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.
Media Relations
Dave Simon
Altair
248-614-2400 ext. 332
dls@altair.com
Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com