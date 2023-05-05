Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Report (2023 to 2031) – Corning Incorporated, Bormioli Pharma SpA, Nipro Corporation, SCHOTT Group, Sisecam Group and Owens-Illinois, Inc.

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest Growth Plus Reports study, the pharmaceutical glass packaging market will reach US$ 5.16 billion by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 4.50%. The study analyzes and provides information about the market dynamics, prospects, competition, market size, data, forecasts, and key revenue growth regions.

Key Takeaways:

The high prevalence of chronic diseases will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing demand for high-quality glass packaging for pharmaceuticals and medicines will drive demand for pharmaceutical glass packaging.

North America will dominate the pharmaceutical glass packaging market.

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 3.47 billion Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 5.16 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Glass Type, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry and the increasing demand for high-quality glass packaging for pharmaceuticals and medicines will drive the revenue growth of the pharmaceutical glass packaging market. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising geriatric population, and the rise in healthcare spending are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. Apart from this, glass's inert, non-reactive, and impermeable qualities support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market from three perspectives: Product, Glass Type, and Region.

Product Segmentation: Based on the product, the pharmaceutical glass packaging market is segmented into bottles, vials, ampoules, cartridges and syringes, and others. The bottles segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because bottles are a form of pharmaceutical glass packaging commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry.

Glass Type Segmentation: Based on the glass type, the pharmaceutical glass packaging market is segmented into Type I, Type II, Type III, and Type IV glass type. The Type I glass segment dominates the market because it refers to glass containers that are extremely resistant to alkalis and have little contact with their contents.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the pharmaceutical glass packaging market with the largest revenue share. The launch of novel products and the presence of several key pharma companies are the major factors that are responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the market.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players in the pharmaceutical glass packaging market are:

Corning Incorporated

Shandong Province Medicinal Glass Co., Ltd.

Bormioli Pharma SpA

Arab Pharmaceutical Glass Co.

Nipro Corporation

Gerresheimer AG

Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH

SCHOTT Group

Sisecam Group

Ardagh Group S.A

Owens-Illinois, Inc.

PGP Glass Private Limited

The pharmaceutical glass packaging market is competitive with several corporations. Leading companies focus on research and development and enter into mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

Recent developments:

The state of Telangana announced a collaboration in February 2023 between SGD Pharma, a global maker of primary pharmaceutical packaging, and Corning Incorporated, a global materials science leader, to bring cutting-edge technology and manufacturing experience to the region. This collaboration will combine Corning's high-quality pharmaceutical tubing technology with SGD Pharma's glass vial production and conversion knowledge.

Bormioli Pharma, a pioneer in pharmaceutical container production, announced many new research and innovation efforts in September 2022. Through the granting of a three-year Ph.D. scholarship, a partnership with IMEM-CNR is already underway inside a new Research Center devoted to glass to allow the development of new exterior and interior coatings capable of boosting glass performance, both chemically and mechanically.

