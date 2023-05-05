Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Cotiviti, Fair Isaac and Company, SAS Institute, CGI, DXC Technology and RELX

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global healthcare fraud detection market is expected to grow from $2.16 billion in 2022 to $2.80 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%. The healthcare fraud detection market is expected to reach $7.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 28.9%.

Major players in the healthcare fraud detection market are International Business Machines Corporation, Cotiviti Inc., Fair Isaac and Company, SAS Institute, CGI Inc., DXC Technology, RELX Group plc, EXL Service Holdings Inc., HCL Technologies, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Optum Inc., Conduent Inc., Change Healthcare, OSP Labs, and Codoxo.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Healthcare fraud detection refers to a group of actions performed to stop someone from obtaining patient data or property under false pretences and involves account auditing and detective investigation. It is used to promote transparency and accountability, risk assessment by identifying data usage, detection, prevention, and management of suspicious fraud, waste, and abuse, and reduce leakage of sensitive information such as patient medical records and other credentials.



The main type of healthcare fraud detection include descriptive analytics, predictive analytics and prescriptive analytics. The descriptive analytics are used to help with predictive and prescriptive analytics to manage medical imaging scans, clinical and outcomes data.

Descriptive analytics refers to the method of finding patterns and relationships by combining historical and present data to identify suspicious activities. The models includes on-premise delivery and on-demand delivery, which uses components such as services and software. The application includes insurance claims review and payment integrity and are used by healthcare payers, government agencies and others.



The healthcare fraud detection market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides healthcare fraud detection market statistics, including healthcare fraud detection industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an healthcare fraud detection market share, detailed healthcare fraud detection market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the healthcare fraud detection industry. This healthcare fraud detection market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Adoption of advanced analytics tools is a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare fraud detection market. Major players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies to sustain their position in the healthcare fraud detection market.

For instance, in January 2022, Premier, Inc., a US-based healthcare technology company, launched "INSights" based on PINC AITM technology. Insights is a vendor-neutral analytics platform that has access to the risk-adjusted, standardised, and cleaned healthcare data from PINC AITM. Insights is designed for healthcare providers to lower the workload associated with data preparation and analytics development for quick gains in clinical, quality, and financial outcomes.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare fraud detection market in 2022. The regions covered in the healthcare fraud detection report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the healthcare fraud detection market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rise in fraudulent events in the healthcare industry is expected to propel the healthcare fraud detection market going forward. Fraudulent events in healthcare refer to the deliberate misrepresentation of patient data and insurance information in order to obtain an unfair or illegal gain or to deprive a user of a legal right.

For instance, in 2021, the Department of Justice (DOJ) opened 831 new criminal health care fraud investigations. Moreover, in 2021, DOJ opened 805 new civil health care fraud investigations.

According to data published by the United States Sentencing Commission, a US-based agency that articulates sentencing guidelines, in August 2022, 336 health care fraud offenders were identified in fiscal year 2021, making up 8.0% of total theft, property damage, and fraud charges. Therefore, the rise in fraudulent events in the healthcare industry is expected to drive the healthcare fraud detection market.



The health fraud detection market includes revenues earned by entities by tracking secondary data, providing technology specialist. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.8 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7.74 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Characteristics



3. Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Trends And Strategies



4. Healthcare Fraud Detection Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Healthcare Fraud Detection Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Healthcare Fraud Detection Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Healthcare Fraud Detection Market



5. Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

6.2. Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, Segmentation By Model, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

On-premise Delivery

On-demand Delivery

6.3. Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Services

Software

6.4. Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Insurance Claims Review

Payment Integrity

6.5. Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Healthcare Payers

Government Agencies

Other end-users

7. Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f1u22m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment