Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Synthetic Butyric Acid Market to Reach $339.2 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Synthetic Butyric Acid estimated at US$98.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$339.2 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 16.7% over the period 2022-2030. Animal Feed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.3% CAGR and reach US$96.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Food Additive & Flavoring segment is readjusted to a revised 14.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.2% CAGR
The Synthetic Butyric Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$82.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 14.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured)
- Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor
- Blue Marble Biomaterials
- Eastman Chemical Company
- OXEA
- Perstorp Holding AB
- Snowco industrial Co., Ltd
- Tokyo Chemical Industry
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Synthetic Butyric Acid - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Butyric Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric Acid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic Butyric Acid
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Feed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Animal Feed by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Synthetic Butyric Acid Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Additive & Flavoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Food Additive & Flavoring
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Food Additive &
Flavoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biofuels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Biofuels by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Biofuels by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plasticizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Plasticizers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Plasticizers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Synthetic Butyric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric Acid by
Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic Butyric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels,
Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric Acid by
Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic Butyric Acid
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels,
Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Synthetic Butyric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric Acid by
Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic Butyric Acid
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels,
Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Synthetic Butyric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: China Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric Acid by
Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic Butyric Acid
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels,
Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Synthetic Butyric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Butyric Acid by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric Acid by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic Butyric Acid
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric Acid by
Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic Butyric Acid
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels,
Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Synthetic Butyric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: France Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric Acid by
Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: France 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic Butyric Acid
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels,
Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Synthetic Butyric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Germany Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric Acid by
Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic Butyric
Acid by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals,
Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric Acid by
Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic Butyric Acid
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels,
Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Synthetic Butyric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: UK Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric Acid by
Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic Butyric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels,
Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 56: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Spain Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric Acid by
Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic Butyric Acid
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels,
Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 59: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Russia Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric Acid by
Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic Butyric Acid
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels,
Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric
Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic
Butyric Acid by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Synthetic Butyric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Synthetic Butyric Acid by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric
Acid by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic
Butyric Acid by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric
Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic
Butyric Acid by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Synthetic Butyric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Australia Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric Acid
by Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic Butyric
Acid by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals,
Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Synthetic Butyric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 74: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: India Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric Acid by
Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: India 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic Butyric Acid
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels,
Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 77: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: South Korea Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric
Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic Butyric
Acid by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals,
Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal
Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels,
Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Synthetic
Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive &
Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for
Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Synthetic Butyric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Synthetic Butyric Acid by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Latin America Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric
Acid by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic
Butyric Acid by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Latin America Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric
Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic
Butyric Acid by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 89: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Argentina Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric Acid
by Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic Butyric
Acid by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals,
Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 92: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Brazil Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric Acid by
Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic Butyric Acid
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels,
Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
MEXICO
Table 95: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Mexico Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric Acid by
Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic Butyric Acid
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal
Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels,
Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 98: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal
Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels,
Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Synthetic
Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive &
Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for
Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Synthetic Butyric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Synthetic Butyric Acid by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Middle East Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric
Acid by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and
Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic
Butyric Acid by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Middle East Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric
Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic
Butyric Acid by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 107: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Butyric Acid by Application - Animal Feed, Food
Additive & Flavoring, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Iran Historic Review for Synthetic Butyric Acid by
Application - Animal Feed, Food Additive & Flavoring,
Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Plasticizers, Cosmetics and Other
Global Synthetic Butyric Acid Market to Reach $339.2 Million by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
