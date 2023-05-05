Global Smartwatch Chips Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2028: Increasing use of Smartwatches for Continuous Health Monitoring Fuels the Sector

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smartwatch Chips Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smartwatch Chips Market size is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

A special kind of microchip made for smartwatches is known as a 'Smartwatch Chip.' They are used to operate and power gadgets. Smartwatch chips are significant because they improve the performance and efficiency of smartwatches. A smartwatch is a wearable computer which takes the dimensions of a watch. Modern smartwatches have a touchscreen interface for everyday usage.



An app on a smartphone is used to operate the device and collect telemetry data for purposes like long-term biomonitoring. While early versions could carry out simple functions like math, digitally telling the time, translating, and playing games, today's smartwatches have more features akin to smartphones, such as mobile applications, a mobile operating system, and WiFi/Bluetooth connection.



With FM radio and Bluetooth headset playback of digital music and video files, several smartwatches double as portable media players. Some variants, called watch phones (or phone watches), incorporate mobile cellular features, including calling. Though internal technology varies, most features an electronic visual display, usually an OLED or LCD with backlighting.



To utilize less electricity, some people use transflective or electronic paper. Typically, a lithium-ion rechargeable battery powers them. Digital cameras, accelerometers, pedometers, thermometers, heart rate monitors, altimeters, compasses, barometers, GPS receivers, miniature speakers, and microSD cards are peripheral devices. Many other types of computers also recognize microSD cards as storage devices.



Market Growth Factors

Rise in the popularity of smartwatches among athletes



With the fast rise in internet connection and digitization, there is a rise in the demand for wireless gadgets. Some of the key applications that are crucial components of smart wireless fitness devices and are anticipated to meet the consumers' most important needs include monitoring and measuring physical activity, sensing the surroundings, real-time data collecting, and communication.

The wristwatch may be quickly linked to a smartphone through Bluetooth or wireless communication. The athlete or any consumer may arrange their daily chores with this assistance. Therefore, the increase in demand for wireless fitness and sports equipment is a key factor supporting the global market for wristwatch chips.



Increasing use of smartwatches for continuous health monitoring



The most valuable component of wearable technology has been health monitoring. It benefits fitness enthusiasts by giving them the required health metrics, but it also benefits patients by giving them information about their illnesses. Fitness tracker shipments have increased due to people becoming increasingly concerned about their health.

Every wristwatch has a fitness tracker, which contributes to their growing appeal since they have several options for tracking various health indicators. The usage of smartwatches for health monitoring has increased due to these advantages. The demand for smartwatch processors is expected to increase more in the years to come due to this spike in the use of smartwatches.



Market Restraining Factors

The cost of smartwatches is high



A high level of skill and a large initial investment are required due to the precision needed for the design and development and the raw materials. Due to the integration of several devices, including sensors, screens, and other components into tiny, compact device, smartwatches have intricate circuit layouts.

The gadget has multiple tiny semiconductor components with a core diameter of 10 micrometers. Design professionals have difficulty linking many components into a single device since control ICs are just a few hundred nanometers in size. During the forecast period, this is expected to restrain the market's growth for smartwatch chips.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 156 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1249.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2318.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Application

iOS System

Android System

Others

By Type

64-bit

32-bit

Others

