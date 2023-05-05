Amolyt Pharma dévoile les abstracts acceptés pour présentation à l’ECE et à l’ENDO

LYON, France et CAMBRIDGE, Mass., 05 mai 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, société spécialisée dans le développement de peptides thérapeutiques ciblant les maladies endocriniennes et métaboliques rares, a annoncé aujourd’hui que plusieurs abstracts ont été acceptés pour présentations au 25e Congrès européen d’endocrinologie (ECE), qui se tiendra du 13 au 16 mai à Istanbul (Turquie), et au congrès annuel 2023 de l’Endocrine Society (ENDO), qui aura lieu du 15 au 18 juin à Chicago (Illinois, États-Unis). Ces présentations porteront sur les deux programmes de développement d’Amolyt à savoir, l’énéboparatide entrant en Phase 3 de développement clinique pour le traitement de l’hypoparathyroïdie et l’AZP-3813, sur le point de débuter une étude de Phase 1 pour le traitement de l’acromégalie.



Les détails des présentations sont les suivants :

25e Congrès européen d’endocrinologie (ECE) – 13-16 mai, Istanbul (Turquie)

Titre : Eneboparatide, a Novel PTH-1 Receptor Agonist, Has No Impact on Bone Parameters Following Chronic Treatment of Non-Human Primates

Format : Présentation orale

Session : Oral Communications 8: Calcium and Bone (Présentations orales 8 : Calcium et os)

Date : lundi 15 mai 2023

Heure : 14h-15h CEST

Titre : Eneboparatide, a Novel PTH-1 Receptor Agonist, Induces Rapid Reduction and Normalization of Urinary Calcium in Chronic Hypoparathyroid Patients

Format : Poster / Présentation orale rapide

Session : Rapid Communications 8: Calcium and Bone – (Présentations orales 8 : Calcium et os)

Date : lundi 15 mai 2023

Heure : 15h05-15h40 CEST

Présentation du poster : dimanche 14 mai à 9h40 CEST – mardi 16 mai à 15h30 CEST

Titre : Treatment of Chronic Hypoparathyroidism by Eneboparatide, a Novel PTH Receptor-1 Agonist: Results from a Phase 2a Study

Format : Poster / Présentation orale rapide

Session : Rapid Communications 8: Calcium and Bone (Présentations orales 8 : Calcium et os)

Date : lundi 15 mai 2023

Heure : 15h05-15h40 CEST

Présentation du poster : dimanche 14 mai à 9h40 CEST – mardi 16 mai à 15h30 CEST

Titre : AZP-3813, a Bicyclic , 16-Amino Acid Peptide Antagonist of the Human Growth Hormone Receptor as a Potential New Treatment for Acromegaly

Format : Poster / Présentation orale rapide

Session : Rapid Communication 7: Pituitary and Neuroendocrinology 2 (Présentations orales 7 : Hypophyse et neuroendocrinologie 2)

Date : lundi 15 mai 2023

Heure : 15h05-15h40 CEST

Présentation du poster : dimanche 14 mai à 9h40 CEST – mardi 16 mai à 15h30 CEST

Congrès annuel 2023 de l’Endocrine Society (ENDO) – 15-18 juin, Chicago (Illinois, États-Unis)

Titre : Repeated Treatment with AZP-3813, a Bicyclic, 16-Amino Acid Peptide Antagonist of the Human Growth Hormone Receptor, Induces Enhanced Suppression of IGF1 in Beagle Dogs

Format : Présentation de poster

Session : Neuroendocrinology: Neuroendocrinology and Pituitary: Growth Hormone and Acromegaly - Basic and Translational (Neuroendocrinologie : Neuroendocrinologie et hypophyse : Hormone de croissance et acromégalie – recherche fondamentale et translationnelle)

Date : jeudi 15 juin 2023

Heure : 12h30-13h30 CST

Présentation du poster : jeudi 15 juin de 9h à 15h CST

Titre : Treatment of Chronic Hypoparathyroidism with Eneboparatide (AZP-3601), a Novel PTH 1 Receptor Agonist: Results from a Phase 2 Trial

Format : Présentation orale

Session : Bone 2 - PTH-Relevant Biology, Pathophysiology, and Therapeutics (Os 2 – Biologie de la PTH, physiopathologie et approches thérapeutiques )

Date : samedi 17 juin 2023

Heure : 9h45-11h15 CST

Titre : Variations in Clinical Practice Patterns for Hypoparathyroidism

Format : Présentation de poster

Session : Bone and Mineral Metabolism: Hypoparathyroidism (Métabolisme minéral et osseux : Hypoparathyroïdie)

Date : samedi 17 juin 2023

Heure : 13h00-14h00 CST

Présentation du poster : samedi 17 juin de 9h00 à 15h00 CST

Titre : AZP-3601, a Novel PTH 1 Receptor Agonist, Induces Rapid Reduction and Normalization of Urinary Calcium in Chronic Hypoparathyroid Patients

Format : Présentation de poster

Session : Bone and Mineral Metabolism: Hypoparathyroidism (Métabolisme minéral et osseux : Hypoparathyroïdie)

Date : samedi 17 juin 2023

Heure : 13h00-14h00 CST

Présentation du poster : samedi 17 juin de 9h00 à 15h00 CST

À propos d’Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma, société de biotechnologie au stade clinique, s’appuie sur le savoir-faire et l’expérience de son équipe pour développer des traitements visant à améliorer la vie des patients atteints de maladies endocriniennes rares. Son portefeuille de développement comprend l’énéboparatide (AZP-3601), un agoniste du récepteur PTH1 à action prolongée comme traitement potentiel de l’hypoparathyroïdie, et l’AZP-3813, un antagoniste du récepteur de l’hormone de croissance pour le traitement potentiel de l’acromégalie. Amolyt Pharma entend poursuivre la construction de son portefeuille de produits en s’appuyant sur son réseau mondial dans le domaine de l’endocrinologie, et avec le soutien de son syndicat d'investisseurs internationaux. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur https://amolytpharma.com/ ou suivez-nous sur Twitter et sur LinkedIn.

