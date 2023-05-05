Arbor Realty Trust Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Increases Dividend by $0.02 to $0.42 per Share

Company Highlights:

  • Diversified, annuity-based operating platform with a multifamily focus that generates strong distributable earnings and dividends in all cycles

    • GAAP net income of $0.46 per diluted common share
    • Distributable earnings1 of $0.62 per diluted common share, well in excess of our current dividend, representing a 68% payout ratio
    • Raised cash dividend on common stock to $0.42 per share; a $0.02 per share, or 5% increase, representing an annualized dividend of $1.68 per share
    • Strong liquidity position with ~$785 million in cash and liquidity and ~$560 million of restricted cash in replenishable CLO vehicles with a weighted average cost of 1.64% over benchmark rates2
    • Agency loan originations of $1.09 billion and a servicing portfolio of ~$28.91 billion, up 3%
    • Structured loan originations of $268.0 million and a portfolio of ~$13.64 billion
    • Issued $95 million of 7.75% senior notes primarily to repay existing 8.00% debt
    • Announced a $50 million share repurchase program; repurchased ~ $37 million to date at an average price of $10.53 per share, or a 17% discount to book value

UNIONDALE, N.Y., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $84.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $64.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $122.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, compared to $92.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

  Agency Loan Volume (in thousands) 
  Quarter Ended 
  March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 
Fannie Mae$795,021 $1,174,827 
FHA  148,940  19,658 
Freddie Mac 101,332  295,258 
Private Label 41,107  25,629 
SFR-Fixed Rate 5,461  33,800 
Total Originations$1,091,861 $1,549,172 
     
Total Loan Sales$932,699 $1,739,069 
     
Total Loan Commitments$1,500,110 $1,523,069 
     

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Agency Business generated revenues of $80.4 million, compared to $95.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net on the GSE/Agency business (excluding private label and SFR) was $13.1 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.72%, compared to $22.7 million and 1.33% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $18.5 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.23% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $17.1 million and 1.12% for the fourth quarter of 2022.  

At March 31, 2023, loans held-for-sale was $469.6 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $422.0 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $28.91 billion at March 31, 2023. Servicing revenue, net was $29.6 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $45.0 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $15.4 million.

  Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)
  March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
  UPBWtd. Avg. FeeWtd. Avg. Life
(years)		 UPBWtd. Avg. FeeWtd. Avg. Life
(years)
Fannie Mae $19,508,2560.495%8.0 $19,038,1240.502%8.0
Freddie Mac  5,180,6070.247%9.1  5,153,2070.250%9.0
Private Label  2,233,5000.196%7.7  2,074,8590.185%7.6
FHA  1,242,6690.147%19.8  1,155,8930.149%19.5
Bridge  467,8810.116%2.9  301,1820.125%1.7
SFR-Fixed Rate  279,7120.200%5.9  274,7640.198%6.0
Total $28,912,6250.403%8.6 $27,998,0290.411%8.6
         

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.5 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at March 31, 2023. The Company recorded a $2.6 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the first quarter of 2023, which included a $1.4 million recovery. At March 31, 2023, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $25.3 million, representing 0.13% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

  Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands) 
  Quarter Ended 
  March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 
  UPB% UPB% 
Bridge:       
Multifamily $186,10070% $295,45159% 
SFR  76,08928%  161,58032% 
   262,18998%  457,03191% 
        
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity  5,8452%  43,4979% 
Total Originations $268,034100% $500,528100% 
        
Number of Loans Originated  24   50  
        
SFR Commitments $54,350  $352,673  
        
Runoff $1,186,649  $1,117,806  
        
        
        
  Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands) 
  March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 
  UPB% UPB% 
Bridge:       
Multifamily $12,034,63888% $12,830,99989% 
SFR  982,0267%  927,3736% 
Other  282,2752%  337,6822% 
   13,298,93997%  14,096,05498% 
        
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity  311,8192%  324,2242% 
SFR Permanent  32,966< 1%  35,845< 1% 
Total Portfolio $13,643,724100% $14,456,123100% 
        

At March 31, 2023, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $13.64 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 8.60%, compared to $14.56 billion and 8.17% at December 31, 2022. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 8.83% at March 31, 2023, compared to 8.42% at December 31, 2022.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the first quarter of 2023, excluding loan loss reserves, was $14.15 billion with a weighted average yield of 8.94%, compared to $14.83 billion and 8.12% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in average yield was primarily due to increases in the benchmark index rates in the first quarter of 2023.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $20.5 million provision for loan losses associated with CECL. At March 31, 2023, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $153.1 million. The Company had four non-performing loans with a carrying value of $7.7 million, before related loan loss reserves of $5.1 million, which was unchanged from December 31, 2022.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at March 31, 2023 was $12.65 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 6.97% as compared to $13.28 billion and a rate of 6.50% at December 31, 2022.

The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the first quarter of 2023 was $13.02 billion, as compared to $13.69 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. The average cost of borrowings for the first quarter of 2023 was 6.69%, compared to 5.80% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in average cost was primarily due to increases in the benchmark index rates in the first quarter of 2023.

Capital Markets

The Company issued $95.0 million of 7.75% senior notes due 2026 in a private placement. The Company received proceeds of $93.4 million and used $70.8 million of the proceeds to repurchase its 8.00% senior notes.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of common stock for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The dividend is payable on May 31, 2023 to common stockholders of record on May 19, 2023. The ex-dividend date is May 18, 2023.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, in particular, due to the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Notes

  1. During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release.
  2. Amounts reflect approximate balances as of May 4, 2023.  
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
      
   Quarter Ended March 31,
   2023
 2022
    
      
Interest income $327,947  $166,698 
Interest expense  219,373   82,559 
 Net interest income  108,574   84,139 
      
Other revenue:    
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net  14,589   1,656 
Mortgage servicing rights  18,458   15,312 
Servicing revenue, net  29,565   21,054 
Property operating income  1,381   295 
Gain on derivative instruments, net  4,223   17,386 
Other income, net  4,882   3,200 
 Total other revenue  73,098   58,903 
      
Other expenses:    
Employee compensation and benefits  42,399   42,025 
Selling and administrative  13,623   14,548 
Property operating expenses  1,383   535 
Depreciation and amortization  2,624   1,983 
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)  3,177   (662)
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)  22,517   2,358 
 Total other expenses  85,723   60,787 
      
Income before extinguishment of debt, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes
  95,949   82,255
Loss on extinguishment of debt  -   (1,350)
Income from equity affiliates  14,326   7,212 
Provision for income taxes  (8,029)  (8,188)
      
Net income  102,246   79,929 
      
Preferred stock dividends  10,342   9,056 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  7,585   6,816 
Net income attributable to common stockholders $84,319  $64,057 
      
Basic earnings per common share $0.47  $0.42 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.46  $0.40 
      
Weighted average shares outstanding:    
 Basic  181,116,674   153,420,238 
 Diluted  214,910,974   185,431,404 
      
Dividends declared per common share $0.40  $0.37 
      


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
        
     March 31, December 31,
     2023 2022
     (Unaudited)  
Assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $774,544 $534,357
Restricted cash  704,844  713,808
Loans and investments, net (allowance credit losses of $153,077 and $132,559)  13,430,985  14,254,674
Loans held-for-sale, net  469,602  354,070
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net  396,634  401,471
Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance credit losses of $5,025 and $3,153)  153,888  156,547
Investments in equity affiliates  77,641  79,130
Due from related party  113,105  77,419
Goodwill and other intangible assets  94,896  96,069
Other assets  372,085  371,440
 Total assets $16,588,224 $17,038,985
        
Liabilities and Equity:    
Credit and repurchase facilities $3,650,876 $3,841,814
Securitized debt  7,508,472  7,849,270
Senior unsecured notes  1,409,899  1,385,994
Convertible senior unsecured notes  281,046  280,356
Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities  143,322  143,128
Due to related party  12,481  12,350
Due to borrowers  59,281  61,237
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations  59,757  57,168
Other liabilities  305,633  335,789
 Total liabilities  13,430,767  13,967,106
        
Equity:    
 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity:    
  Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares    
  authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period:  633,684  633,684
   Special voting preferred shares - 16,293,589 shares    
   6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares    
   6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares    
   6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares    
  Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 183,821,003    
   and 178,230,522 shares issued and outstanding  1,838  1,782
  Additional paid-in capital  2,278,287  2,204,481
  Retained earnings  107,697  97,049
Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity  3,021,506  2,936,996
        
Noncontrolling interest  135,951  134,883
Total equity  3,157,457  3,071,879
        
Total liabilities and equity $16,588,224 $17,038,985
        

 


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
          
   Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
          
   Structured
Business		 Agency
Business		 Other /
Eliminations (1)		 Consolidated
          
Interest income $317,376 $10,571  $-  $327,947 
Interest expense  214,894  4,479   -   219,373 
 Net interest income  102,482  6,092   -   108,574 
          
Other revenue:        
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net  -  14,589   -   14,589 
Mortgage servicing rights  -  18,458   -   18,458 
Servicing revenue  -  44,981   -   44,981 
Amortization of MSRs  -  (15,416)  -   (15,416)
Property operating income  1,381  -   -   1,381 
Gain on derivative instruments, net  -  4,223   -   4,223 
Other income, net  1,908  2,974   -   4,882 
 Total other revenue  3,289  69,809   -   73,098 
          
Other expenses:        
Employee compensation and benefits  15,641  26,758   -   42,399 
Selling and administrative  6,711  6,912   -   13,623 
Property operating expenses  1,383  -   -   1,383 
Depreciation and amortization  1,451  1,173   -   2,624 
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)  -  3,177   -   3,177 
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)  20,645  1,872   -   22,517 
 Total other expenses  45,831  39,892   -   85,723 
          
Income before income from equity affiliates, and income taxes  59,940  36,009   -   95,949
          
Income from equity affiliates  14,326  -   -   14,326 
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes  429  (8,458)  -   (8,029)
          
Net income  74,695  27,551   -   102,246 
          
Preferred stock dividends  10,342  -   -   10,342 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  -  -   7,585   7,585 
Net income attributable to common stockholders $64,353 $27,551  $(7,585) $84,319 
          
(1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments. 
          


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
         
 March 31, 2023
 Structured
Business		 Agency
Business		 Consolidated
Assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$405,596 $368,948 $774,544
Restricted cash 702,360  2,484  704,844
Loans and investments, net 13,430,985  -  13,430,985
Loans held-for-sale, net -  469,602  469,602
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net -  396,634  396,634
Securities held-to-maturity, net -  153,888  153,888
Investments in equity affiliates 77,641  -  77,641
Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,500  82,396  94,896
Other assets 413,846  71,344  485,190
Total assets$15,042,928 $1,545,296 $16,588,224
      
Liabilities:     
Debt obligations$12,571,630 $421,985 $12,993,615
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations -  59,757  59,757
Other liabilities 268,048  109,347  377,395
Total liabilities$12,839,678 $591,089 $13,430,767
      


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
 
 Quarter Ended March 31,
  2023   2022 
    
Net income attributable to common stockholders$84,319  $64,057 
    
Adjustments:   
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 7,585   6,816 
Income from mortgage servicing rights (18,458)  (15,312)
Deferred tax provision (benefit) 3,164   (1,720)
Amortization and write-offs of MSRs 18,723   27,669 
Depreciation and amortization 4,295   2,569 
Loss on extinguishment of debt -   1,350 
Provision for credit losses, net 23,704   1,696 
Gain on derivative instruments, net (7,051)  (298)
Stock-based compensation 5,901   6,092 
    
Distributable earnings (1)$122,182  $92,919 
    
Diluted distributable earnings per share (1)$0.62  $0.55 
    
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2) 197,680,616   170,363,021 
    
(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company’s option for shares of the Company’s common stock on a one-for-one basis.
 
(2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding were adjusted to exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company’s convertible senior notes principal balance. For the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding excluded 17,230,358 and 15,068,383 of these potentially issuable shares, respectively.
 
The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company’s dividends per share.
 
The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings (net of any tax impact), deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.
 
The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.
 
Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company’s cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company’s cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The company’s calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.