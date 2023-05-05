Single use Bioprocessing Market is Expected to Reach $20.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The single-use bioprocessing industry is expected to continue to grow in the near future due to several factors. One of the main drivers of growth is the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, which are used to treat a wide range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Single-use bioprocessing technologies offer several advantages over traditional stainless-steel systems, including reduced cleaning and validation time, increased flexibility, and reduced risk of cross-contamination.

Single use Bioprocessing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $8.2 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $20.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Single-use bioprocessing is a rapidly evolving technology used in the development of disposable bioprocessing equipment and accessories to manufacture biopharmaceutical molecules such as recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and stem cells. Bioprocess utilizes living cells or their components such as enzymes, bacteria, and others to obtain preferred products. The central idea behind the usage of single-use bioprocessing technology in the bioprocess is to decrease the cost associated with complicated steps such as cleaning, sterilization, and maintenance of steel-based bioreactor systems.

Single use Bioprocessing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $8.2 billion Estimated Value by 2026 $20.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% Market Size Available for 2019–2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Emerging markets Key Market Drivers The growing demand for biopharmaceuticals

Based on the product, the single-use bioprocessing market is segmented into media bags and containers, assemblies, single-use bioreactor, disposable mixers, and others (tubing, connectors, and samplers). The media bags and containers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the single-use bioprocessing market, by product, in 2021. This large share can be attributed to the growing demand for bags and containers for storage and bioreactor applications.

Based on the applications, the single-use bioprocessing market is broadly classified into filtration, storage, mixing, cell culture, and purification. In 2021, the filtration segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to the increasing usage of single-use tangential flow filters, pre-packed disposable columns, and depth filters in filtration. Cell culture is the fastest-growing application segment due to the increasing adoption of single-use technologies in upstream processes.

Based on the on-end users, the single-use bioprocessing market is categorized into biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and academic and research institutes. In 2026, the CROs and CMOs segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment of the single-use bioprocessing market. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to increasing investments in R&D by biopharmaceutical companies and the growing use of single-use bioreactors in process development.

Based on the region, the single-use bioprocessing market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America comprising the US and Canada accounted for the largest share of 37% of the single-use bioprocessing market in 2020. Factors such as increasing investment in R&D activities and rising demand for biopharmaceuticals are driving the growth of this region. However, issues related to leachable and extractable are the major factors restraining the growth of this market. Compared to mature markets, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this region is propelled by factors such as improving R&D infrastructure, rising focus of market players and increasing government initiatives.

Key Market Players:

Key players in the single use bioprocessing market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and Merck KGaA (Germany).

Hypothetic Challenges of Single use Bioprocessing Market in Near Future:

Regulatory Challenges: As the use of single-use bioprocessing technologies becomes more widespread, regulatory bodies may need to develop new guidelines and standards for their use. This could create uncertainty and delay in the adoption of these technologies.

Supply Chain Disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the fragility of global supply chains. If there are disruptions in the supply of raw materials or components needed for single-use bioprocessing systems, this could lead to delays and increased costs for manufacturers.

Environmental Concerns: While single-use bioprocessing systems offer several advantages over traditional stainless-steel systems, they also generate more waste. There may be increasing pressure from regulators and consumers to reduce waste and increase sustainability in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Cost: While single-use bioprocessing systems offer several advantages, they can be more expensive than traditional stainless-steel systems. This may limit their adoption in certain markets or by smaller biopharmaceutical companies.

Technology Limitations: While single-use bioprocessing systems have advanced significantly in recent years, there may still be limitations in their performance and scalability for certain applications. This could limit their adoption in certain markets or by certain biopharmaceutical companies.

Top 3 Use Cases of Single use Bioprocessing Market:

Cell Culture: Single-use bioreactors and other disposable technologies are widely used in cell culture for the production of biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins. These systems offer several advantages over traditional stainless-steel systems, including reduced cleaning and validation time, increased flexibility, and reduced risk of cross-contamination.

Downstream Processing: Single-use chromatography systems and other disposable technologies are used in downstream processing to purify and concentrate biologic products. These systems offer several advantages over traditional stainless-steel systems, including reduced cleaning and validation time, increased flexibility, and reduced risk of cross-contamination.

Vaccine Production: Single-use bioprocessing technologies are increasingly being used for the production of vaccines. These technologies offer several advantages over traditional stainless-steel systems, including reduced cleaning and validation time, increased flexibility, and reduced risk of cross-contamination. Additionally, single-use bioprocessing systems are well-suited for the rapid production of vaccines in response to outbreaks or pandemics.

Recent Developments:

In March 2020, Danaher acquired the Biopharma business from General Electric Company's Life Sciences division. The business is called Cytiva and is a standalone operating company within Danaher's Life Sciences segment.

In September 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific invested more than USD 475 million in new capabilities at its St. Louis site to expand biologics development and manufacturing, cell and gene therapy capabilities, and drug product development capabilities.

