eMagin to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Results on May 11, 2023

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation or the “Company,” (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design, and manufacture of high-resolution micro-OLED displays for virtual and augmented reality solutions, today announced it will release its first-quarter results on Thursday, May 11, 2023.





Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET on May 11, 2023, to discuss quarterly results, business highlights and outlook. The live, listen-only webcast will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website via https://www.emagin.com/investors/event-webcast. A replay of the event will be available shortly after the live event. To join the conference call participants will need to register with this link. Participants will receive an individualized dial-in number and PIN after registering for the call.

About eMagin Corporation

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology, enabling the visualization of digital information and imagery for world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd™) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.

