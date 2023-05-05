Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Antti Aho

Finnish English

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 5 May 2023 at 15:30 EEST



Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Antti Aho

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 30917/4/4

Transaction date: 2023-05-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.55 EUR

(2): Volume: 6 Unit price: 7.57 EUR

(3): Volume: 40 Unit price: 7.55 EUR

(4): Volume: 50 Unit price: 7.6 EUR

(5): Volume: 56 Unit price: 7.64 EUR

(6): Volume: 88 Unit price: 7.57 EUR

(7): Volume: 100 Unit price: 7.55 EUR

(8): Volume: 100 Unit price: 7.55 EUR

(9): Volume: 102 Unit price: 7.58 EUR

(10): Volume: 121 Unit price: 7.65 EUR

(11): Volume: 125 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

(12): Volume: 125 Unit price: 7.61 EUR

(13): Volume: 125 Unit price: 7.64 EUR

(14): Volume: 147 Unit price: 7.54 EUR

(15): Volume: 150 Unit price: 7.6 EUR

(16): Volume: 168 Unit price: 7.65 EUR

(17): Volume: 185 Unit price: 7.55 EUR

(18): Volume: 820 Unit price: 7.55 EUR

(19): Volume: 1728 Unit price: 7.63 EUR

(20): Volume: 2963 Unit price: 7.65 EUR

Aggregated transactions (20):

Volume: 7200 Volume weighted average price: 7.61972 EUR