Global Yoga Mat Market to 2028: Increasing Health Consciousness Among Consumers Drives Growth

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yoga Mat Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global yoga mat market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Airex AG

AshtaLuxe

Aurorae, LLC.

Badra Co., Ltd.

Barefoot Yoga Co

Bean Products, Inc.

Ecoyoga Ltd

EuProMeds.r.o.

JadeYoga

Kolckmann GmbH

LIFORME

RFE International Ltd (adidas AG)

Ryan Oversea

YAAZHTEX

YogiFi

Increase in health consciousness among consumers and increasing cases of lifestyle diseases are the key factors that drive the growth of the yoga mat market. To lose weight, lower the stress, and improve blood circulation, obese people tend to take part in yoga, thereby supporting the yoga mat market growth. This is majorly due to rise in the awareness among people about health benefits linked with yoga.

Yoga mats comes in different types and are made of different materials, manufacturers in the market are focusing on providing yoga mats with enhanced comfort, more convenience, and with different material selection to provide better comfort while practicing yoga.

For instance, in 2022, AshtaLuxe officially launched its product offerings on ashtaluxe.com., the premium mats offer exceptional grip, comfort and support for yoga practitioners of all ages and skill levels. Made from synthetic rubber blend, AshtaLuxe's signature LuxeGrip mats are available in a variety of colors in standard and premium sizes, and are easy to clean.

The global yoga mat market is segmented based on the material, end user, and distribution channel. Based on the material, the market is segmented into PVC, TPE, rubber, cotton/jute, and others. Based on the end user, the market is sub-segmented yoga & fitness clubs, household, and others.

Further, on the basis of distribution channel, the market is sub-segmented into online, and offline. On the basis of material, the PVC segment is anticipated to cater prominent growth over the forecast period owing to its wide adoption among end users. Yoga mat made from PVC have been widely adopted among end users due to its high efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

When compared to different types of polymers, PVC not only is less expensive but also offers adaptability, sturdiness, and is easier to wash than different materials.

However, due to PVC is utilized to assemble yoga and exercise mats as it is less expensive than different polymers, gives adaptability, sturdiness, and is also simpler to wash than different materials. However, due to inclination of consumers toward yoga mats made from natural material and stringent government regulations on use of plastic, the market for cotton/jute yoga mat is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global yoga mat market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global yoga mat market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global yoga mat market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. ALO, LLC

3.1.1. Overview

3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Hugger Mugger Company, Inc.

3.2.1. Overview

3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3. lululemonathleticainc.

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.4. Manduka LLC and Manduka B.V.

3.4.1. Overview

3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.5. prAna Living, LLC

3.5.1. Overview

3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.5.4. Recent Developments

3.6. Key Strategy Analysis

3.7. Impact of Covid-19 on Key Players



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Yoga Mat Market by Material

4.1.1. PVC

4.1.2. TPE

4.1.3. Rubber

4.1.4. Cotton/Jute

4.1.5. Others

4.2. Global Yoga Mat Market by End User

4.2.1. Yoga & Fitness Clubs

4.2.2. Household

4.2.3. Others

4.3. Global Yoga Mat Market by Distribution Channel

4.3.1. Online

4.3.2. Offline



5. Regional Analysis

6. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8itv0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.