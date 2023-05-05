Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

NEW YORK, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2nd-4th are now available for online viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through May 9, 2023.

May 2nd

PresentationTicker(s)
Northern Graphite Corp.OTCQB: NGPHF | TSXV: NGC
Ecora Resources PLCOTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR
Novo Resources Corp.OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
Invinity Energy Systems PLCOTCQX: IESVF | AIM: IES
Barksdale Resources Corp.OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
Ur-Energy Inc.NYSE American: URG | TSX: URE
Discovery Silver Corp.OTCQX: DSVSF | TSX: DSV
Desert Gold Ventures Inc.OTCQB: DAUGF | TSXV: DAU
Newcore Gold Ltd.OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU
Power Nickel Inc.OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN
Troilus Gold Corp.OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
CDSG Lithium d/b/a Titan Lithium Inc.Pink: CDSG


May 3rd

PresentationTicker(s)
Jindalee Resources Ltd.OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JRL
Collective Mining Ltd.OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL
Candente Copper Corp.OTCQB: DNCUF | TSX: DNT
Minera Alamos Inc.OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI
Giga Metals Corp.OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA
CleanTech Lithium PLCOTCQB: CTLHF | LSE: CTL
Regenx Technology Corp.OTCQB: RGXTF | TSXV: RGX
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.OTCQB: PNXLF | TSXV: LIT
Highland Copper Company Inc.OTCQB: HDRSF | TSXV: HI
Renforth Resources Inc.OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR
Phenom Resources Corp.OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM
Li-Metal Corp.OTCQB: LIMFF | CSE: LIM


May 4th

PresentationTicker(s)
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company, Inc.OTCQX: ASCUF | TSX: ASCU
Pan Global Resource, Inc.OTCQB: PGZFF | TSXV: PGZ
IsoEnergy Ltd.OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
Euro Manganese Inc.OTCQX: EUMNF | TSXV: EMN
ENRG Elements LimitedOTCQB: EELFF | ASX: EEL
Century Lithium Corp.OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE


About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

