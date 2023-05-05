Global Commercial Wallpaper Market to 2028: Rising Trend Toward Wallpapers in Interiors Drives Growth

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Wallpaper Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial wallpaper market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The factors such as the rising trend toward wallpapers in the interior are fueling the market growth. Real-estate companies are emphasizing adding value to the wallpaper by offering sophisticated designs and luxury interiors to fulfill customer demand.

Besides these growth factors, some of the challenges faced by the market include the unsold inventory which might get outdated as new designs arrive in the market and the availability of substitutes such as wall paints and wall stickers acts as a restraint for the wallpaper market. In addition, new developments by market players are giving consumers a broad array of choices to choose products as per their specifications and obligation. This drives customer inclination towards product purchase.

The global commercial wallpaper market is segmented based on the wallpaper type and distribution channel. Based on the wallpaper type, the market is sub-segmented into vinyl-based, non-woven, paper-based, fabric wallpaper, and others. Based on the distribution channel, the market is sub-segmented into specialty stores, home centers, e-commerce, and others. Among these, the e-commerce segment is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. E-commerce platforms allow customers to choose a wide range of product they want, from any supplier, anywhere with discounted price and offer without going out of their comfort zone.

Geographically, the global commercial wallpaper market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among these, the Europe region is going to witness notable growth and will contribute a considerable share to the market size. The region has witnessed a significant rise in the construction of new commercial buildings (offices, restaurants, bars).

In addition, European companies Erismann wallpapers, A.S Creations, Kobe's library, and Milton & King are investing significantly in innovative wall coverings with the adoption of advanced technology in-wall design. For instance, Kobe's library offers a wide range of fabrics and wall coverings to create one's statement in interiors. In Europe, the UK is expected to hold the largest market share due to the higher demand and higher number of wallpaper companies in the country.

