Global Athletic Footwear Market to 2030: Rising Demand for Running Shoes Duels the Sector

The Global Athletic Footwear Market was valued at USD 146.93 Billion in 2022 and is slated to reach USD 462.08 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.39 % from 2023-2030.

A broad name for shoes used for shoes designed to be worn while participating in sports activities is athletic footwear. Athletic shoes are primarily made to be worn during physical activities like sports. Because they provide road traction, torsional stability, flexibility, stability or motion control, and other benefits, these shoes are essential for athletes.



Market Drivers



The market's anticipated growth rate would be driven by the rising demand for running shoes. Growing consumer demand for running shoes for everyday use and the availability of these shoes at a wide variety of price points, from affordable athletic shoes to extremely expensive ones, will drive market expansion.

Running shoes include those needed for competitive running, jogging, training, track running, and trail running. The development of the market is anticipated to be fueled by rising technology improvements that have given hikers more comfort and flexibility. To completely enclose the foot and allow heat and moisture to escape through side ventilation, hiking and trekking shoes with GORE-TEX laminates built into the upper utilize this technology.



Market Restraints



The expansion of the athletic footwear market is anticipated to be hampered by growing environmental concerns. Environmental organizations and the government's aggressive anti-pollution initiatives are anticipated to significantly slow market expansion.

One of the key factors contributing to the river and ecosystem pollution is industry. For instance, the environmental organization Greenpeace claims that Puma and other sportswear companies like Adidas and Nike were referred to as "Dirty Laundry."

Market Segmentation



By Product Type

Running Shoes

Sports Shoes

Aerobic Shoes

Walking Shoes

Trekking and Hiking Shoes

Insert

Sports Shoes

Backpacking Shoes

By Price-Based

Premium

Mid

Economy

By End-User

Men

Women

Kids

By Distribution Channel

Sports and Athletic Goods Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channels

