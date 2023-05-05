Global Application Server Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $32.25 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.73%

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Application Server Market Report Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, by Type, by Deployment Mode, by Service, by End-Use and by Region and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Application Server Market is anticipated to grow from an estimated value of USD 14.25 billion in 2022 to USD 32.25 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.73 % from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Capgemini

Accenture

IBM

Infosys

Jitterbit

Magic Software Enterprises

HCL Technologies

Wipro

Johnson Controls

Cognizant

An application server is a server programme running on a computer connected to a distributed network and helps application programmes by supplying business logic.

It offers services like centralised data access, state management, and data integrity permanence and is housed in the middle layer of a server-centric architecture. In order to install, run, and host applications and related services for end users, information technology (IT) services, and numerous organisations, an application server is a framework.



Market Drivers



Application servers provide middleware services for network data access, security, and maintenance as well as tools for creating web applications. Because IT systems make it possible to manage databases and backend procedures effectively and efficiently, organisations are growing more and more dependent on them.

It is anticipated that during the forecast period, organisations' growing reliance on IT infrastructure will propel market expansion. The expansion of online distribution channels, the increased demand for software that can support sales, and remote access to sales data are other factors anticipated to have an impact on market growth.



Key manufacturers are looking for potential to enhance operational processes by implementing contemporary technology like collaborative robotics, big data analytics, and industrial wireless cameras as manufacturing plants transition to data-driven, smart flexible operations.

In the upcoming years, 5G integration is anticipated to be fueled by the deployment of the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and growing need for unified connectivity.

The rising popularity of Network Function Visualisation (NFV) and Software-Defined Networking (SDN) is one of the key drivers impacting market growth. Smart network design provided by SDN eases restrictions on a company's physical space. On the other hand, NVF makes it possible for companies to set up virtual computers and firewalls. SDN and NVF technologies should be quickly adopted to lower overall network infrastructure expenses.



Market Restraints



However, among the key factors hindering market growth and posing new challenges to the application server market throughout the projection period are high application server maintenance costs and the growing complexity of massive application integration.



Market Segmentation



Type

Microsoft Windows Based

Java Based

Open-Source Technologies

Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Service

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

End-Use

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olwdfs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.