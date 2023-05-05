Global Medical Device Cleaning Market Report to 2030: Increasing Rate of Infectious Diseases Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Device Cleaning Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, by Process, by Application, by End-user, by Region and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Device Cleaning Market was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 2.85 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Steris plc.
- GetingeAB
- Advanced Sterilization Products
- The Ruhof Corp.
- Sklar Surgical Instruments
- Sterigenics International LLC
- Biotrol
- Metrex Research LLC
- Oro Clean Chemie AG
- Cantel Medical Corp.
- 3M
Medical device cleaning is a process that medical devices undergo to maintain their sterility & cleanliness. Many products are mainly available in the market through online & offline modes of distribution that assist in maintaining the cleanliness of medical devices. The process is divided into 3 levels: disinfection, cleaning, and sterilization.
Market Drivers
The increase in the rate of infectious diseases boosts the market. According to the 'National Nosocomial Infection Surveillance System', most hospital-acquired UTIs are related to CA-bacteriuria, and catheterization is the most frequently occurring healthcare-associated infection globally, resulting in approx. 40% of hospital-acquired infections in the U.S. per year.
Furthermore, the rising incidence of SSIs is expected to enhance the penetration of infection control measures. According to NIH, in 2018, around 50% to 60% of infections were expected to be SSIs. This rising infection rate indicates higher patient device cleaning, boosting the global medical device cleaning market growth.
Market Restraints
The usage of medical cleaning devices imposes a danger of transmission of surgical site infection, impeding the global medical device cleaning market growth. Also, the cleaning procedure is a complicated technological process that leads to various infections because of repeated use. Thus, this factor restricts the market growth.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|210
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD(BN)) in 2022
|USD(BN)1.45 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD(BN)) by 2030
|USD(BN)2.85 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Segmentation
By Process
- Disinfection
- Automatic Cleaning
- Manual Cleaning
- Presoaking/Precleaning
By Application
- Surgical Instruments
- Endoscopes
- Ultrasound Probes
- Dental Instruments
- Other
By End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Dental Hospitals and Clinics
- Other
