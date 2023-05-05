Global Medical Device Cleaning Market Report to 2030: Increasing Rate of Infectious Diseases Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Device Cleaning Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, by Process, by Application, by End-user, by Region and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical Device Cleaning Market was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 2.85 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Steris plc.

GetingeAB

Advanced Sterilization Products

The Ruhof Corp.

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Sterigenics International LLC

Biotrol

Metrex Research LLC

Oro Clean Chemie AG

Cantel Medical Corp.

3M

Medical device cleaning is a process that medical devices undergo to maintain their sterility & cleanliness. Many products are mainly available in the market through online & offline modes of distribution that assist in maintaining the cleanliness of medical devices. The process is divided into 3 levels: disinfection, cleaning, and sterilization.



Market Drivers



The increase in the rate of infectious diseases boosts the market. According to the 'National Nosocomial Infection Surveillance System', most hospital-acquired UTIs are related to CA-bacteriuria, and catheterization is the most frequently occurring healthcare-associated infection globally, resulting in approx. 40% of hospital-acquired infections in the U.S. per year.



Furthermore, the rising incidence of SSIs is expected to enhance the penetration of infection control measures. According to NIH, in 2018, around 50% to 60% of infections were expected to be SSIs. This rising infection rate indicates higher patient device cleaning, boosting the global medical device cleaning market growth.



Market Restraints



The usage of medical cleaning devices imposes a danger of transmission of surgical site infection, impeding the global medical device cleaning market growth. Also, the cleaning procedure is a complicated technological process that leads to various infections because of repeated use. Thus, this factor restricts the market growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD(BN)) in 2022 USD(BN)1.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD(BN)) by 2030 USD(BN)2.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation

By Process

Disinfection

Automatic Cleaning

Manual Cleaning

Presoaking/Precleaning

By Application

Surgical Instruments

Endoscopes

Ultrasound Probes

Dental Instruments

Other

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Other

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98mxsb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment