Self Compacting Concrete Market to Hit USD 19.22 Billion by 2030 owing to Growing Demand for High-Performance Concrete and Increasing Infrastructure Development | Published by SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, the Self Compacting Concrete Market had a valuation of USD 10.46 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2023 and 2030 and reach USD 19.22 billion by 2030.

Self-compacting concrete (SCC) is a type of concrete that is non-segregating, and can fill every nook and cranny of a formwork without the need for vibration or other mechanical consolidation. It is also known as self-consolidating concrete or self-leveling concrete. The key characteristic of SCC is its ability to flow into and around complex shapes under its weight, without the need for external forces.

The self compacting concrete market is poised for significant growth, driven in part by the use of this innovative material in construction activities. One of the key benefits of self-compacting concrete is its low noise during construction, which is a significant advantage over traditional concrete. The use of self-compacting concrete reduces the need for heavy equipment, which can create a significant amount of noise pollution on construction sites. The noise levels associated with traditional concrete construction can be disruptive to nearby communities and can even be harmful to construction workers over time. The rapid urbanization in developing countries is driving the demand for SCC as it offers improved performance compared to conventional concrete in construction projects in densely populated areas.

During a recession, governments often initiate stimulus programs that focus on infrastructure development, which increases the demand for construction materials such as self-compacting concrete. Therefore, the impact of a recession on the self compacting concrete market may be less severe compared to other industries.

The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed a significant increase in the number of high-rise buildings, bridges, and tunnels being constructed. The demand for self compacting concrete in these construction projects has risen exponentially, as it enables the construction of structures with complex designs and shapes. The strong presence of local manufacturers of self compacting concrete in this region has also contributed to its growth. Moreover, the availability of raw materials such as cement, sand, and aggregates in this region has further fueled the growth of the self compacting concrete market.

The cement segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. Self-compacting concrete (SCC) is primarily composed of cement, fine aggregates, chemical admixtures, and water, with cement being the most critical ingredient. Thus, the growth of the cement industry directly impacts the self-compacting concrete market.

The market is expected to witness a significant surge in the demand for drilled shafts segments in the coming years. Drilled shafts are known for their reliability and load-bearing capacity, making them an ideal choice for construction projects that require a strong foundation.

Holcim, a leading global building materials and solutions company, has announced its acquisition of the ready-mix concrete assets of Ol-Trans, a construction materials company in Northern Poland. The acquisition is part of Holcim's strategic growth plan to strengthen its position in the European construction materials market.

Ambuja Cements, one of the leading cement manufacturers in India, has launched a new initiative called the Concrete Futures Laboratory (CFL). The CFL is a state-of-the-art research and development facility that aims to develop innovative, sustainable, and high-performance concrete solutions.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 10.46 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 19.22 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.9% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Segments • By Raw Material (Cement, Admixtures, Fibers, Aggregates, Additions, Others)

• By Type of Design Mix (Powder Type SCC, Viscosity Agent Type SCC, Combination Type SCC)

• By Application (Drilled Shafts, Columns, Metal Decking, Concrete Frames)

• By End-User (Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Construction, Building & Construction) Regional Analysis North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,

Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,

China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The

Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa,

Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Company Profiled Lafargeholcim Ltd., Cemex S.A.B De C.V., Sika AG, ACC Limited, Breedon Group PLC, Tarmac, BASF SE, Heidelbergcement AG, Unibeton Ready Mix, Kilsaran, Ultratech Cement Limited, Buzzi Unicem S.P.A., Firth Concrete, and other players.

