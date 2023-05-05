North America (NAFTA) Hotels and Motels Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts, 2017-2022 & 2023-2026

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America (NAFTA) Hotels and Motels Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The hotels & motels industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $198,226.0 million in 2021.The US was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of -4.4% over the 2017-21 period.

The NAFTA Hotels & Motels industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume 2017-21, and forecast to 2026). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.

Key Highlights

Within the hotels & motels industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $172,551.3 million in 2021. This was followed by Mexico and Canada, with a value of $13,148.7 and $12,526.1 million, respectively.

The US is expected to lead the hotels & motels industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $300,047.8 million in 2026, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $32,433.0 and $28,358.7 million, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 NAFTA Hotels & Motels

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Hotels & Motels in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Hotels & Motels in Mexico

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Hotels & Motels in The United States

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Company Profiles

9.1. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc

9.2. Best Western International Inc

9.3. Grupo Posadas SAB de CV

9.4. Barcelo Hotels and Resorts

9.5. Choice Hotels International Inc

9.6. Marriott International Inc

9.7. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

