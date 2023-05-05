TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Voting Results from the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

KING CITY, Ontario, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWC Enterprises Limited (TSX:TWC) (“TWC”) announced the results of matters voted on at its Annual Shareholders Meeting held on May 3, 2023 (the “Meeting”), which included the election of Directors of the Corporation, all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 23, 2023. The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are presented below.



There were 43 Shareholders holding 20,838,962 Common Shares represented in person or by proxy at this meeting. This represents 84.71% of the 24,600,280 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

1. Election of Directors

The eight (8) nominees proposed by management were elected as Directors of the Corporation to hold office until the termination of the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Corporation's by-laws. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Fraser R. Berrill 20,619,490 99.48 107,517 0.52 Patrick S. Brigham 20,661,876 99.69 65,131 0.31 Paul D. Campbell 20,617,970 99.47 109,037 0.53 Samuel J. B. Pollock 20,261,606 97.75 465,401 2.25 Angela Sahi 20,620,259 99.48 106,748 0.52 K. Rai Sahi 20,619,490 99.48 107,517 0.52 Donald W. Turple 20,661,030 99.68 65,977 0.32 Jack D. Winberg 20,662,660 99.69 64,347 0.31



2. Appointment of Auditors

The firm of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed, and to authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 20,734,868 99.99 1,794 0.01





Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 45.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 2 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including two managed properties) at 35 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin

Chief Financial Officer

15675 Dufferin Street

King City, Ontario L7B 1K5

Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488

atamlin@clublink.ca