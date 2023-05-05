New York, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Submarine Cable Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033023/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Submarine Cable Systems Market to Reach $40.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Submarine Cable Systems estimated at US$15.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 12.8% over the period 2022-2030. Power Cables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12% CAGR and reach US$24.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Communication Cables segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR



The Submarine Cable Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 9.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- Fujitsu Limited

- Hawaiki Cable Limited

- Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited

- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

- NEC Corporation

- Nexans SA

- Nokia Corporation

- Prysmian Group

- Subcom, LLC

- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Submarine Cable Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Cable Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

Cables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Power Cables by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Cables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Communication Cables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Communication Cables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Communication Cables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Submarine Cable Systems Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offshore Wind by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Offshore Wind by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Offshore Wind by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inter-Country & Island Connections by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Inter-Country & Island

Connections by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Inter-Country & Island

Connections by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offshore Oil & Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Offshore Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Offshore Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Submarine Cable Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and

Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by

Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power

Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,

Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by

End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and

Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offshore

Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and

Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by

Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Power Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,

Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by

End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and

Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore

Oil & Gas for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Submarine Cable Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and

Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by

Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power

Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,

Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by

End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and

Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offshore

Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Submarine Cable Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and

Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by

Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power

Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,

Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by

End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and

Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offshore

Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Submarine Cable Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Cable Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and

Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by

Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Power Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,

Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by

End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and

Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore

Oil & Gas for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Submarine Cable Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and

Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by

Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Power Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,

Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by

End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and

Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore

Oil & Gas for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Submarine Cable Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and

Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems

by Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Power Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,

Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems

by End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections

and Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore

Oil & Gas for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and

Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by

Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power

Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,

Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by

End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and

Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offshore

Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Submarine Cable Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and

Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by

Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power

Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,

Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by

End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and

Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offshore

Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and

Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Submarine Cable

Systems by Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Submarine

Cable Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Power Cables and Communication Cables for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,

Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Submarine Cable

Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island

Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Submarine

Cable Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and

Offshore Oil & Gas for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Submarine Cable Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and

Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Submarine Cable

Systems by Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Power Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,

Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Submarine Cable

Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island

Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore

Oil & Gas for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and

Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World Historic Review for Submarine Cable

Systems by Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Power Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,

Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Submarine Cable

Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island

Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore

Oil & Gas for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

