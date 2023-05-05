New York, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033022/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.8% over the period 2022-2030. Emulsion SBR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solution SBR segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- Arlanxeo
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
- Grupo Dynasol
- Kumho Petrochemical
- Lanxess
- LG Chem
- Sumitomo Chemical Asia Pte Ltd
- Synthos SA
- Trinseo
- Versalis S.p.A.
-
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033022/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emulsion SBR by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Emulsion SBR by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Emulsion SBR by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solution SBR by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Solution SBR by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Solution SBR by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Tire by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Tire by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Footwear by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Footwear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Modification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Polymer Modification by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Polymer Modification by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adhesive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Adhesive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Adhesive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion
SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear,
Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification,
Adhesive and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion
SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear,
Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification,
Adhesive and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion
SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear,
Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification,
Adhesive and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion
SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear,
Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification,
Adhesive and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion
SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear,
Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification,
Adhesive and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion
SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear,
Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification,
Adhesive and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion
SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear,
Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification,
Adhesive and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion
SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear,
Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification,
Adhesive and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for
2023 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Styrene
Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and
Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Styrene
Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer
Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene Rubber
(SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment -
Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Styrene
Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire,
Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer
Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Styrene
Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment -
Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Styrene
Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire,
Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer
Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Styrene
Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment -
Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Styrene
Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Emulsion SBR and Solution SBR for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire,
Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene
Rubber (SBR) by Application - Tire, Footwear, Polymer
Modification, Adhesive and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Styrene
Butadiene Rubber (SBR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Tire, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesive
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033022/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033022/?utm_source=GNW