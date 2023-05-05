Virtual Conflict Management & Resolution for HR Professionals Training Course

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conflict Management & Resolution for HR Professionals Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This interactive course will help you to develop key conflict resolution skills as an important HR conflict management tool to empower and support your staff to manage conflict effectively.

The damaging effects of conflict on relationships and workplaces present on-going challenges for individuals, teams and employers. Managing conflict can be challenging for many people and getting the right intervention to prevent escalation is vital as many process result in lingering issues and unresolved emotions.

Why Should you Attend

Identify and understand issues which are likely to make conflict situations difficult

Examine your current and future approach and strategy for handling conflict

Learn how to understand, use, and embed a conflict-handling framework

Develop and practise the six conflict-specific skills to review and rehearse

Role-play handling your specific conflict situation, including managing strong emotions and behaviour

Who Should Attend:

This interactive course will be suitable for all HR professionals who want to learn how to manage and resolve conflict in the workplace.

Key Topics Covered:

Who is a difficult person

Outline the styles of behaviour you find difficult to deal with and explore what may be driving the behaviour

Creating a Context for conflict management

Open discussion on a variety of difficult conversations

Understanding self and conflict

Working with different conflict management styles

Learn your own personal style and develop an approach for managing conflict that moves from confrontation to collaboration

Moving difficult situations forward

Conflict coaching approach

Listening and responding with empathy

A framework for delivering a difficult message

Tools, tips, and techniques for moving from confrontation to collaboration

Creating win-win: maintaining relationships

Put all the tools together using your own difficult situation or a developed role play

Get coaching and feedback

Speakers:



Nicole Eisele

Director

Eisele Consulting



Nicole Eisele, Director of Eisele Consulting, holds qualifications in psychology, mediation, coaching and law and currently teaches the psychology of conflict, restorative Justice and negotiation on a Master's programme at the University of Westminster in addition to running her own mediation, coaching and training consultancy.

Nicole believes in the power of working with teams and individuals as they increase awareness and understanding of the organisational systems they work in. Nicole is passionate about the results that can be achieved through good quality conversations,



