Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Size Worth USD 20.22 Billion by 2030 at 5.12% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Information By Drug Class, Disease Indication, Distribution Channel, End-User, And Region - Forecast till 2030", the market was valued at USD 13.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 14.66 Billion in 2023 to USD 20.22 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.12% during the forecast period (2023 - 2030)

Market Scope

Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are becoming more common, and Government funding for Inflammatory Bowel Disease treatment therapy research and medical technology advancements. These are just a few of the market drivers that are driving the market. An ongoing digestive system infection results from a disorder known as "inflammatory bowel disease". Two different kinds are involved, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Crohn's disease causes swelling and pain in the gastrointestinal tract. Usually, the small and upper large intestines are impacted.

Furthermore, ulcerative colitis causes swelling and sores in the large intestine. An ongoing sign of ulcerative colitis is mucosal inflammation, which results in edema, bleeding ulcers, and electrolyte losses. The focus of current therapies is on reducing inflammation, the risk of complications, and long-term remission. Hospitals and other healthcare organizations work closely with pharmaceutical companies to conduct clinical trials and ensure patient safety. Such initiatives are anticipated to boost research efforts to develop a new IBD treatment.

Healthcare professionals are benefiting from technological advancements like the use of single-cell RNA sequencing in the treatment of intestinal inflammation. The intestinal specimens obtained from Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis patients have been subjected to high-dimensional technologies like single-cell RNA sequencing and mass cytometry. The development of novel therapeutic strategies, the optimization of individual medications, and the prevention of the disease are some advantages of the single-cell RNA sequencing evaluation used to comprehend the molecular basis of the disease. These specific forms of inflammatory bowel disease affect people with an unsuitable immune reaction to the intestinal flora. The gastrointestinal tract is damaged due to the chronic inflammation caused by these diseases. Inflammatory bowel disease is genetically predisposed, and those with it are more likely to develop cancer than those without it.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 20.22 Billion CAGR 5.12% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Drug Class, Disease Indication, Distribution Channel and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising Disease Prevalence and Strong Focus on R&D for Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment will boost market growth Increasing illness detection rates in emerging nations.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Competitive Landscape:

The valuable contenders in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market are:

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie, Inc.

UCB Inc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Novartis AG

Janssen Biotech, Inc.

Alkem Laboratories Limited

Biogen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Allergan plc

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Trends:



Market Drivers:

In the coming years, market growth is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing incidence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease worldwide. Government initiatives to enhance healthcare for IBD patients have increased, as these patients are more prone to contracting infections due to immunosuppressive therapies. The market for inflammatory bowel disease treatments is expected to expand due to a growing incidence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Additionally, the market for IBD treatments is gaining traction thanks to technological advancements. For instance, the top players in the IBD treatment market strongly emphasize adopting cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) for drug discovery and providing novel treatments for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Additionally, a higher disease diagnosis rate and sufficient reimbursement policies in advanced nations support the market's growth, given the growing emphasis on early disease diagnosis. This increased the market need for inflammatory bowel disease treatment medications like IL inhibitors, JAK inhibitors, and TNF inhibitors and the number of patients receiving treatment for IBD. Inflammatory bowel disease treatments are being used more frequently across the globe due to rising public awareness of the advantages of medications like biologics, corticosteroids, and others.

Market Restraints:

Inflammatory bowel diseases will face obstacles due to a lack of medical infrastructure in developing nations and strict regulatory conditions. Additionally, poor reimbursement policies and public awareness will limit and impede the market's growth rate over the forecast period.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented in scale, and demand for treatments for inflammatory bowel disease has been lower than expected in all regions compared to pre-pandemic levels. The incidence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease is rising globally due to various factors, including societal and environmental changes in lifestyle. The market for treating inflammatory bowel disease grew more slowly during the forecast period due to COVID-19's effects. The closure of diagnostic facilities, limitations on travel, and lockdowns in numerous nations worldwide are a few factors contributing to the disease's slower rate of treatment. However, the government's restrictions were relaxed in 2021, increasing hospital and diagnostic center visits.

As a result, the rising disease diagnosis rate led to increased drug demand in 2021. The top pharmaceutical businesses in the market saw increased drug revenue in 2021. The worldwide inflammatory bowel disease drug market is expected to grow favorably due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Higher adoption of medications approved for IBD was caused by increased government efforts to protect those suffering from the condition, as these patients were more likely to contract an infection because of their immunosuppressive treatments.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Segmentation

By disease indication, the market includes ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The market includes TNF Inhibitors, aminosalicylates, immunomodulators, and corticosteroids by drug class. By distribution channel, the market includes hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. By end-user, the market includes hospitals & clinics.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the global market for treating inflammatory bowel disease due to the presence of numerous powerful market players and the numerous strategic initiatives they carried out there. Additionally, the region's improved reimbursement practices, high treatment rates, and rising prescription of novel drugs contribute to regional expansion. The region's growth is also anticipated to be fueled by ongoing efforts to create novel therapeutics and supportive governmental initiatives. Over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth. Some key factors driving market growth in the upcoming years include an elevated likelihood of developing inflammatory diseases, an increase in the incidence of inflammatory bowel disorders, an aging population, and better healthcare policies. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising investments by influential regional players and the growing use of biosimilars and biologics will accelerate market growth shortly.

