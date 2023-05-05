Worldwide MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators ) Directory 2023: 4400+ Management Contacts, 880+ MVNOs from 65+ Countries

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide MVNO Directory 2023-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The directory is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted & dependable go-to resource for gaining backdoor access to influential decision-makers holding key positions within MVNO businesses all over the globe.

The 2023-2024 Edition features 4400+ Management Contacts, 880+ MVNOs from 65+ countries across the globe.

Over the last 15 years since its launch, this flagship product has successfully helped hundreds of telecom businesses establish relationships with MVNOs.

Businesses use MVNO directory for a variety of purposes; business development, sales & marketing, B2B networking, event invitations, and largely as a critical addition to (their) resource library to ascertain speedy access to the whole MVNO industry on fingertips, for example.

Audience:

Those looking to do business with MVNOs e.g. Network Enablers, Hubbing Partners, Interconnection usage providers, Roaming partners, Handset manufacturers, Infra service providers, Chipset Providers, Core Solutions, Digitalisation Experts, Consultants, 4G/5G specialists, Other telecom service providers.

The key attributes MVNO directory offers to help businesses take an informed view of an MVNO business, are as follows:

Name & About MVNO - Country wise 1-operator per page structure

MVNO Type & Technology Offerings

Group & Ownership Information

Commercial Business Information - Network portfolio, Subscribers, Penetration, market share, address, phone & fax numbers, and more.

Online presence - Web/URL

CXO/Management/Decision-makers/Operator contacts

Formats Available - PDF & Excel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/be5qyz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.