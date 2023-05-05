Global Sciatica Treatment Market Report 2023: Increase in Demand for NSIADs for Treatment is Driving Growth

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sciatica Treatment Market By Type, By Drug class, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the sciatica treatment market size was valued at $678.02 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $991.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

Abbott Laboratories

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Aurobindo Pharma

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc

Alkem Laboratories Ltd

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Johnson and Johnson

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sinfonia Biotherapeutics

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Sciatica is referred to the condition in which the lower part of the body experiences discomfort when there is a sciatic nerve is damaged. The sciatic nerve is the largest nerve in the human body which gets compressed as a result of various conditions such as lumbar disc herniation and spinal stenosis.

Sciatica pain radiates from the lumbar region of the body to the back of the thigh and may also extend below the knee. There are several medications in the market such as analgesic, anti-depressants, anti-convulsant and others that are used for the treatment of sciatica.



Key factors driving the growth of the sciatica treatment market include rise in incidence of sciatica, increase in geriatric population and increase in R&D activities. In addition, increase in demand for NSIADs for sciatica treatment is driving the growth of the market. NSAIDs are widely used for the management of pain and inflammation associated with sciatica and lower back pain, and its growing popularity is driving demand for these drugs.

The key players in the market are also investing on a large scale for increasing the production of NSAIDs as well as in the development of new and advanced treatments. This investment is aimed at meeting the growing demand for effective and efficient sciatica treatment options, as well as at expanding the company's market share and strengthening its position in the industry.

In addition, availability of medication in various advanced types of formulations is leading to the increase in adoption of NSIADs in sciatica treatment, thereby propelling the market growth.



Furthermore, as the global population ages, the number of people suffering from sciatica and lower back pain is increasing, which is driving demand for treatment options and propelling the growth of sciatica treatment market.

Also, increasing disposable incomes and better access to healthcare, allows people are more likely to seek medical treatment for sciatica symptoms. In addition, increasing awareness of sciatica and its symptoms, as well as the availability of better diagnostic and treatment options, is also driving growth in the sciatica treatment market.



Furthermore, high unmet needs and emerging new markets is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market. As population is increasing rapidly all over, there is also increase in demand for diagnosis and treatment services around the globe.

In addition, prevalence of unmet medical needs in underdeveloped as well as developing countries is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, to over this situation, there is an increase in investments by the key market players in emerging countries which offer lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market in the future.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the sciatica treatment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing sciatica treatment market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the sciatica treatment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global sciatica treatment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth Strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in incidence of sciatica

Increase in geriatric population

Increase in R&D activities

Restraints

Presence of alternate treatment

Opportunities

Growth opportunity in emerging markets

Key Market Segments

By Type

Acute sciatica

Chronic sciatica

By Drug class

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Steroids

Antidepressants

By Distribution channel

Hospital pharmacies

Retail and specialty pharmacies

Online providers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aczsd9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.