Global Demand of Sulfur Fertilizer is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 5.8 billion by 2033: Fact.MR Study

Rockville , May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the basis of analysis by Fact.MR, the global sulfur fertilizer market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4.3 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period of 2023–2033.



Plant growth processes such as nitrogen metabolism, enzyme activity, oil synthesis, and protein depend on sulfur. Sulfur-deficient plants typically have short and spindly stems and budding leaves start turning yellow. When there is a nitrogen shortage, the older, lower leaves are the first to turn yellow. Sulfur fertilizers contain nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium which is expected to create immense growth opportunities for the sulfur fertilizers market.

With the growing population at an alarming rate, crop becomes a major challenge to meet the growing population's food demand. Hence, to provide crops with proper supplements to grow and enhance agricultural output the demand for sulfur fertilizers is likely to increase during the forecast period especially across emerging economies due to the low government regulations regarding chemical fertilizers used.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global sulfur fertilizer market is projected to grow at 3.0% CAGR and reach US$ 5.8 billion by 2033

by 2023, says Fact.MR Sulfate is the predominant type of sulfur fertilizer, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period

Demand for sulfur fertilizer from application in cereals and grains is expected to grow at a prominent rate throughout the forecast period

The U.S., Germany, India, and a few others are lucrative markets for sulfur fertilizers buyers and suppliers

Growing Sulfur and Nitrogen Demand to Ensure Healthy Growth of Crops is Likely to Drive the Sulfur Fertilizer Market says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Players Profiled in this Report

Abu Dhabi Fertilizer Industries WLL

Coromandel International Ltd.

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Ltd.

Koch Industries, Inc.

Yara International ASA

Market Growth Stratagems

Market players operating in the sulfur fertilizer market need to check on government regulations regarding the use of chemical fertilizers and chemical production standards to ensure smooth business operations. Further, the agriculture sector is securing numerous government subsidies and immense growth opportunities across emerging economies such as India and China which open new doors for the existing market players to curb the demand pool and enhance their profit margins by improving customer networks.

Segmentation of Sulfur Fertilizer Industry Research Report

By Type : Sulfate Elemental Liquid Others

By Application : Cereals & Grains Fruits & Vegetables Oilseeds & Pulses Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the sulfur fertilizer market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (Sulfate, elemental, liquid, and others), application (cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and others), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

