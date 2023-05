English Lithuanian

The Supervisory Board of AB Pieno žvaigždės held a meeting on 5 May 2023. The Supervisory Board elected the following members of the Company's Audit Committee until the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company in 2024:

Aušra Joniūnienė (independent member);

Rolandas Petkus (an independent member of the Supervisory Board);

Danutė Kairevičienė (employee of the Company).

Audrius Statulevičius

CFO

+370 52461419