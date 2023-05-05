Unaudited financial results of AB Pieno žvaigždės for the three months of 2023

English Lithuanian

According to preliminary unaudited data, the sales revenue of AB Pieno žvaigždės in the first three months of 2023 was EUR 45.7 million, or 2.8% lower than a year ago (sales revenue for the first three months of 2022 was EUR 47.0 million).

EBITDA in the first three months of 2023 was EUR 4.6 million, compared to EBITDA of EUR -0.8 million a year ago.

In the first three months of 2023, the company generated a net profit of EUR 2.8 million. In the first three months of 2022, the company had a loss of EUR 2.5 million.

Audrius Statulevičius

CFO

+370 52461419

Attachment