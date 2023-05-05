United States Distilled Spirits Market Report 2023-2027: Focus on Vodka, Liqueur and Cordial, Whiskey, Tequila, Brandy, Rum, & Gin

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Distilled Spirits Market 2023 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts to 2027 US bottled distilled spirits demand in US gallons. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of: vodka, liqueur and cordial, whiskey, tequila, brandy, rum, gin, and other bottled distilled spirits such as bottled cocktails.

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2012 to 2022.

Distilled spirits packaged in bulk containers (i.e., containers holding over four liters) are excluded from the scope of this report. Spirits imported in bulk and bottled domestically are counted toward domestic production of bottled spirits. Exports of bulk spirits are similarly excluded.

Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Highlights

2. Market Environment

Historical Trends

Key Economic Indicators

Trade

Distribution

Environmental & Regulatory Factors

3. Segmentation & Forecasts

Products

Vodka

Liqueur & Cordial

Whiskey

Tequila

Brandy

Rum

Gin

Other Bottled Distilled Spirits

4. Industry Structure

Industry Characteristics

Market Leaders

Diageo

Pernod Ricard

Suntory Holdings

