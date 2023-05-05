United States Pet Grooming Services Market Report 2023-2028 with Competitive Analysis of Petco, PetSmart, Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming, EarthWise Pet, & Just 4 Paws Pet Spa

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Pet Grooming Services Market (2023 Edition) - Analysis by Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Fish, Others), Service Type, Mode of Operation, By Region: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Pet Grooming Services is expected to generate USD 13.03 billion by the end of 2028, up from USD 9.42 billion in 2021.



The research study also looks at the market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



During the forecast period, 2023-2028, the global US Pet Grooming Services is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5%. The expanding importance of canine health and wellbeing, as well as the growing need for styling, are driving up demand for these services.



Prior to 2020, the pet industry had been expanding significantly, and the pandemic's start has made that expansion even faster. Several sectors of the pet care business, including pet food, grooming, and toys, experienced a significant rise in demand as a result of an increase in pet adoption seen during COVID-19.



Rising pet expenditure, an increase in the number of pet groomers and grooming enterprises, the expansion of service offerings, and pet humanization are key drivers driving market growth.



Around 5% of all adults in the United States adopt dogs and are ready to pay for premium care such as healthcare, organic food, training, and regular grooming. The growing concern for the comfort and safety of dogs has increased demand for a variety of items and accessories, including grooming services. With the growth in infections, allergies, bacterial diseases, and other skin disorders, the need for regular grooming services is increasing as a means of reducing skin and other infectious diseases.



The research study covers a detailed analysis of the market in the United States (South, West, Midwest, Northeast). Additionally, the research report displays data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities, demand for future forecast, and so on.



The Emerging Trend of Mobile Grooming Services is boosting the market growth. Regular pet grooming can help prevent specific health problems. Pets tend to face stress and anxiety when taken to fixed pet care facilities. Therefore, mobile pet care services are ideal for pet owners whose pets are not comfortable in large groups and need personal care and attention. Also, in-home pet care services have become increasingly popular in recent years, as more and more pet owners seek an alternative to traditional boarding options.

The company profiling includes critical information such as a business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent events and developments. Overall, the report provides a detailed overview of the US Pet Grooming Services, which will assist industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players looking for expansion opportunities, new players looking for opportunities, and other stakeholders in aligning their market-centric strategies with current and expected future trends.



