Global Music Subscription Market Report 2023: A $73.5 Billion Market by 2028 Featuring Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Tencent Music, Deezer,. Sirius XM, Block, NetEase, & Xandrie

The Music Subscription Market is expected to generate USD 73.57 billion by the end of 2028, up from USD 28.2 billion in 2021. During the forecast period, 2023-2028, the Global Online Music Subscription Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.94%.

The research also looks at the market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



The increasing network connectivity, as well as the growing urbanization, are driving the market's growth.



A favourable growth element for the global online music subscription market is the increasing internet connectivity and availability of smart devices across the world. The emergence of high-speed internet and mobile devices has made it easier for consumers to access music content from anywhere at any time. In turn, this has driven the demand for online music subscription services, which provide users with access to a vast library of music, personalized playlists, and algorithm-driven recommendations.



The market is dominated by a few major players such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, and YouTube Music, which offer a range of services to suit different user needs. These services have differentiated themselves by offering unique features such as personalized playlists, algorithm-driven recommendations, and exclusive content from artists.

The competition is fierce, and companies must constantly innovate and improve their offerings to attract and retain customers



To stay competitive, companies are increasingly focusing on developing new features and services that enhance the user experience. For example, Spotify has recently launched a feature that allows users to listen to music together remotely. Apple Music has also launched a range of original programming, including documentaries and music videos.



Value-added services have a significant impact on the online music subscription market. These services are designed to provide additional benefits to subscribers beyond basic music streaming services, and can help to differentiate one music streaming service from another.

One of the main impacts of value-added services on the online music subscription market is the ability to increase customer retention. By offering additional features and benefits, music streaming services can provide a more compelling reason for subscribers to continue paying for their subscriptions. This can lead to a reduction in subscriber churn and an increase in the lifetime value of a customer.



Another impact of value-added services on the online music subscription market is the ability to attract new customers. By offering unique and exclusive content, such as live concerts or pre-release album streams, music streaming services can generate buzz and attract new subscribers.

This can help to differentiate a music streaming service from its competitors and build a loyal customer base. Value-added services can also help to increase revenue for music streaming services. By offering premium features, such as higher-quality audio, offline listening, or personalized recommendations, music streaming services can charge a higher subscription fee. This can help to increase the average revenue per user (ARPU) and generate more revenue for the service.



Moreover, value-added services can help to enhance the overall user experience of a music streaming service. By offering additional features and benefits, music streaming services can provide a more personalized and engaging experience for their users. This can help to increase user satisfaction and build a positive brand image.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Music Subscription Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of Music Subscription Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Music Subscription Market by Service (On Demand, Live).

The report analyses the Music Subscription Market by Platform (Applications, Web).

The report analyses the Music Subscription Market by End User (Individual, Commercial).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by service, by platform, by end user.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $28.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Target Audience:

Music Subscription Providers

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Research and Development Organizations

Government and Regulatory Authorities

Market Share Analysis of Music Subscription Market

Spotify Technology S.A.

Apple Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Deezer S.A.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Block Inc.

NetEase Inc.

Xandrie S.A.

