Havila Kystruten AS: UK High Court granted extension and OFSI has decided to grant UK License

Reference is made to the stock exchange release on 28 April 2023.

The company previously informed the exchange that applications had been made to the High Court in London to extend the long stop provisions contained in the English court orders for settlement of the existing debt.

Today the High Court has granted those applications and extended the deadlines by two months, until 30 June 2023.

The company has today been informed that OFSI has taken a decision to grant the UK licence applied for by the company.

This will permit the participation of UK persons in the company's ongoing refinancing activity, subject to the terms of that licence.

