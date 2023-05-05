NordLayer Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2023 American Business Awards®

LONDON, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordLayer , an adaptive network access security solution for modern businesses, was named the bronze winner of an AMERICAN BUSINESS Stevie® Award in the Best Business Technology Pivot category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards® today.



“We are proud to be recognized as a leading industry player by being named a winner by the Stevie® Awards,” says Povilas Žukauskas, CMO at NordLayer. “Behind this distinguished success are our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from the Stevie Awards further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs.”

Companies were distinguished in different categories, such as Best Technical Support Solution, Technical Professional of the Year, Excellence in Transforming Business, and so on.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

ABOUT NORDLAYER

NordLayer — an adaptive network access security solution for modern businesses. It helps organizations of all sizes to fulfill scaling and integration challenges. Moving towards an ever-evolving SSE ecosystem, NordLayer is quick and easy to implement with existing infrastructure, hardware free, and designed with ease of scale. As a cloud-native solution with an easy-to-use interface, NordLayer offers protection to businesses of any size, complexity, or work model, including remote or hybrid workplaces. More information: nordlayer.com