Greenhouse Treatment Center to Host Fentanyl Documentary Screening and Community Panel Discussion on May 10

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the recent spate of tragedies created by illicit fentanyl in the community and the state, Greenhouse Treatment Center will be hosting a screening of the 20-minute documentary “The Fentanyl Factor” followed by a panel discussion open to the community at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library in downtown Dallas on May 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Registration for the event can be found here .

Over the years, fentanyl has been an increasingly severe problem in Texas, and the country. In 2021, nearly 90% of all opioid overdose deaths were due to fentanyl and the illicit substance was the cause of death in more than 65% of all overdoses that year. Also in 2021, 588 pounds of fentanyl was seized: if two milligrams of fentanyl is a lethal amount, 588 pounds of fentanyl could wipe out nearly 40% of the entire country.

“Not only do we need to reframe our thinking on fentanyl, people need to be educated on this because it’s a lot more dangerous than people think and the number of lives at risk, including those of our children, cannot be understated,” said Tyler Harrell, CEO of Greenhouse Treatment Center. “For example, the fentanyl analogs that we’re seeing now in patients are far more deadly than the fentanyl of a year ago. Previously, one dose of naloxone would potentially save someone from an overdose, but today, four and five doses are needed because it’s gotten that strong. The community really needs to understand what we’re up against, which is why we feel this event is so important.”

Joining the panel will be:

Experts say that we’ve now entered the fourth wave of the overdose crisis brought on by so many deaths due to fentanyl. In prior years, overdoses were happening among individuals using heroin and other opiates, but recent deaths are now occurring in non-opioid users: counterfeit pills, like those purporting to be Xanax or Adderall, that contain even the slightest amount of fentanyl, are quickly leading to death because so many people are not aware of what they’re ingesting.

“Our goal with this event is to provide a real-time picture of the extent of this problem,” said Harrell. “Fentanyl is continuing to evolve and we hope to provide the community with an accurate depiction of exactly what is being seen in our backyards.”

About Greenhouse Treatment Center

Greenhouse Treatment Center is located near Dallas, TX. Greenhouse treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 972-362-6787.

Greenhouse Treatment Center

1171 107th St.

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

972-362-6787