5 May 2023
Aéroports de Paris SA
Information regarding the voting rights and shares
as of 30 April 2023
Statement according to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”
ISIN: FR0010340141
Ticker: ADP
Listing place: Euronext Paris
Market: Euronext Paris - Compartment A – SRD
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of gross voting rights
|Total number of net voting rights1
|30/04/2023
|98,960,602
|163,930,764
|163,624,779
1 Gross voting rights less shares without voting rights.
Correction: It has been identified that 9,103 shares held by Aéroports de Paris, acquired between November 25th, 2015 and March 22nd, 2016, corresponding to the remainder of the employee shareholding plan implemented in 2016, had been omitted from the count of shares held by the company since January 2018. As a result, the number of net voting rights has been incorrectly reported: the real number of nets voting rights was 9,103 lower than the number published in the press releases regarding voting rights from January 2018 to July 2022, and 9,153 lower than the number published in the press releases regarding voting rights from August 2022 to March 2023, also due to an error in the liquidity contract monitoring tools. A corrective table is attached as Appendix to this press release.
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2022, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 86.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 193.7 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2022, group revenue stood at €4,688 million and net income at €516million.
Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.
groupe-adp.com
Appendix – Correction of the number of net voting rights since January 2018
|Date
|Published number of net voting rights
|Corrected number of net voting rights
|difference
|31-Jan.-18
|171,225,967
|171,216,864
|-9,103
|28-Feb.-18
|171,226,038
|171,216,935
|-9,103
|31-March-18
|171,278,845
|171,269,742
|-9,103
|30-April-18
|171,278,147
|171,269,044
|-9,103
|31-May-18
|171,434,169
|171,425,066
|-9,103
|30-June-18
|171,529,222
|171,520,119
|-9,103
|31-July-18
|171,523,097
|171,513,994
|-9,103
|31-Aug-18
|171,693,082
|171,683,979
|-9,103
|30-Sept.-18
|171,763,224
|171,754,121
|-9,103
|31-Oct.-18
|171,756,644
|171,747,541
|-9,103
|30-Nov.-18
|171,743,283
|171,734,180
|-9,103
|31-Dec.-18
|171,740,652
|171,731,549
|-9,103
|31-Jan.-19
|171,735,892
|171,726,789
|-9,103
|28-Feb.-19
|171,722,261
|171,713,158
|-9,103
|31-March-19
|171,717,805
|171,708,702
|-9,103
|30-April-19
|171,712,243
|171,703,140
|-9,103
|31-May-19
|171,710,663
|171,701,560
|-9,103
|30-June-19
|171,709,024
|171,699,921
|-9,103
|31-July-19
|171,771,981
|171,762,878
|-9,103
|31-Aug-19
|171,779,652
|171,770,549
|-9,103
|30-Sept.-19
|177,788,832
|177,779,729
|-9,103
|31-Oct.-19
|171,789,132
|171,780,029
|-9,103
|30-Nov.-19
|171,787,115
|171,778,012
|-9,103
|31-Dec.-19
|171,793,571
|171,784,468
|-9,103
|31-Jan.-20
|171,786,098
|171,776,995
|-9,103
|29-Feb.-20
|171,774,757
|171,765,654
|-9,103
|31-March-20
|171,774,429
|171,765,326
|-9,103
|30-April-20
|171,774,368
|171,765,265
|-9,103
|31-May-20
|171,774,238
|171,765,135
|-9,103
|30-June-20
|171,774,125
|171,765,022
|-9,103
|31-July-20
|171,774,393
|171,765,290
|-9,103
|31-Aug.-20
|171,774,414
|171,765,311
|-9,103
|30-Sept.-20
|171,774,349
|171,765,246
|-9,103
|31-Oct.-20
|171,774,049
|171,764,946
|-9,103
|30-Nov.-20
|171,773,347
|171,764,244
|-9,103
|31-Dec.-20
|171,770,882
|171,761,779
|-9,103
|31-Jan.-21
|171,771,132
|171,762,029
|-9,103
|28-Feb.-21
|171,771,771
|171,762,668
|-9,103
|31-March-21
|171,772,392
|171,763,289
|-9,103
|30-April-21
|171,772,119
|171,763,016
|-9,103
|31-May-21
|171,793,002
|171,783,899
|-9,103
|30-June-21
|171,789,497
|171,780,394
|-9,103
|31-July-21
|171,791,618
|171,782,515
|-9,103
|31-Aug.-21
|171,791,004
|171,781,901
|-9,103
|30-Sept.-21
|171,793,429
|171,784,326
|-9,103
|31-Oct.-21
|171,794,799
|171,785,696
|-9,103
|30-Nov.-21
|171,791,533
|171,782,430
|-9,103
|31-Dec.-21
|171,794,685
|171,785,582
|-9,103
|31-Jan.-22
|171,793,859
|171,784,756
|-9,103
|28-Feb.-22
|171,793,035
|171,783,932
|-9,103
|31-March-22
|171,800,337
|171,791,234
|-9,103
|30-April-22
|171,912,909
|171,903,806
|-9,103
|31-May-22
|171,903,842
|171,894,739
|-9,103
|30-June-22
|171,892,774
|171,883,671
|-9,103
|31-July-22
|171,896,628
|171,887,525
|-9,103
|31-Aug.-22
|171,885,208
|171,876,055
|-9,153
|30-Sept.-22
|171,873,733
|171,864,580
|-9,153
|31-Oct.-22
|171,876,600
|171,867,447
|-9,153
|30-Nov.-22
|167,815,701
|167,806,548
|-9,153
|31-Dec.-22
|163,650,763
|163,641,610
|-9,153
|31-Jan.-23
|163,645,134
|163,635,981
|-9,153
|28-Feb.-23
|163,644,922
|163,635,769
|-9,153
|31-March-23
|163,631,911
|163,622,758
|-9,153
Attachment