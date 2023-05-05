English French

5 May 2023

Aéroports de Paris SA

Information regarding the voting rights and shares

as of 30 April 2023

Statement according to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”

ISIN: FR0010340141

Ticker: ADP

Listing place: Euronext Paris

Market: Euronext Paris - Compartment A – SRD

Date Total number of shares Total number of gross voting rights Total number of net voting rights1 30/04/2023 98,960,602 163,930,764 163,624,779

1 Gross voting rights less shares without voting rights.

Correction: It has been identified that 9,103 shares held by Aéroports de Paris, acquired between November 25th, 2015 and March 22nd, 2016, corresponding to the remainder of the employee shareholding plan implemented in 2016, had been omitted from the count of shares held by the company since January 2018. As a result, the number of net voting rights has been incorrectly reported: the real number of nets voting rights was 9,103 lower than the number published in the press releases regarding voting rights from January 2018 to July 2022, and 9,153 lower than the number published in the press releases regarding voting rights from August 2022 to March 2023, also due to an error in the liquidity contract monitoring tools. A corrective table is attached as Appendix to this press release.

Investor Relations: Cécile Combeau +33 6 32 35 01 46 and Eliott Roch +33 6 98 90 85 14 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Justine Léger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2022, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 86.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 193.7 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2022, group revenue stood at €4,688 million and net income at €516million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

Appendix – Correction of the number of net voting rights since January 2018

Date Published number of net voting rights Corrected number of net voting rights difference 31-Jan.-18 171,225,967 171,216,864 -9,103 28-Feb.-18 171,226,038 171,216,935 -9,103 31-March-18 171,278,845 171,269,742 -9,103 30-April-18 171,278,147 171,269,044 -9,103 31-May-18 171,434,169 171,425,066 -9,103 30-June-18 171,529,222 171,520,119 -9,103 31-July-18 171,523,097 171,513,994 -9,103 31-Aug-18 171,693,082 171,683,979 -9,103 30-Sept.-18 171,763,224 171,754,121 -9,103 31-Oct.-18 171,756,644 171,747,541 -9,103 30-Nov.-18 171,743,283 171,734,180 -9,103 31-Dec.-18 171,740,652 171,731,549 -9,103 31-Jan.-19 171,735,892 171,726,789 -9,103 28-Feb.-19 171,722,261 171,713,158 -9,103 31-March-19 171,717,805 171,708,702 -9,103 30-April-19 171,712,243 171,703,140 -9,103 31-May-19 171,710,663 171,701,560 -9,103 30-June-19 171,709,024 171,699,921 -9,103 31-July-19 171,771,981 171,762,878 -9,103 31-Aug-19 171,779,652 171,770,549 -9,103 30-Sept.-19 177,788,832 177,779,729 -9,103 31-Oct.-19 171,789,132 171,780,029 -9,103 30-Nov.-19 171,787,115 171,778,012 -9,103 31-Dec.-19 171,793,571 171,784,468 -9,103 31-Jan.-20 171,786,098 171,776,995 -9,103 29-Feb.-20 171,774,757 171,765,654 -9,103 31-March-20 171,774,429 171,765,326 -9,103 30-April-20 171,774,368 171,765,265 -9,103 31-May-20 171,774,238 171,765,135 -9,103 30-June-20 171,774,125 171,765,022 -9,103 31-July-20 171,774,393 171,765,290 -9,103 31-Aug.-20 171,774,414 171,765,311 -9,103 30-Sept.-20 171,774,349 171,765,246 -9,103 31-Oct.-20 171,774,049 171,764,946 -9,103 30-Nov.-20 171,773,347 171,764,244 -9,103 31-Dec.-20 171,770,882 171,761,779 -9,103 31-Jan.-21 171,771,132 171,762,029 -9,103 28-Feb.-21 171,771,771 171,762,668 -9,103 31-March-21 171,772,392 171,763,289 -9,103 30-April-21 171,772,119 171,763,016 -9,103 31-May-21 171,793,002 171,783,899 -9,103 30-June-21 171,789,497 171,780,394 -9,103 31-July-21 171,791,618 171,782,515 -9,103 31-Aug.-21 171,791,004 171,781,901 -9,103 30-Sept.-21 171,793,429 171,784,326 -9,103 31-Oct.-21 171,794,799 171,785,696 -9,103 30-Nov.-21 171,791,533 171,782,430 -9,103 31-Dec.-21 171,794,685 171,785,582 -9,103 31-Jan.-22 171,793,859 171,784,756 -9,103 28-Feb.-22 171,793,035 171,783,932 -9,103 31-March-22 171,800,337 171,791,234 -9,103 30-April-22 171,912,909 171,903,806 -9,103 31-May-22 171,903,842 171,894,739 -9,103 30-June-22 171,892,774 171,883,671 -9,103 31-July-22 171,896,628 171,887,525 -9,103 31-Aug.-22 171,885,208 171,876,055 -9,153 30-Sept.-22 171,873,733 171,864,580 -9,153 31-Oct.-22 171,876,600 171,867,447 -9,153 30-Nov.-22 167,815,701 167,806,548 -9,153 31-Dec.-22 163,650,763 163,641,610 -9,153 31-Jan.-23 163,645,134 163,635,981 -9,153 28-Feb.-23 163,644,922 163,635,769 -9,153 31-March-23 163,631,911 163,622,758 -9,153

