Atos - Trading in own shares

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Paris, May 5, 2023: Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Atos SE declares the following transactions in its own shares totaling € 3.7 million from Friday, April 28, 2023 to Thursday, May 4, 2023, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary as announced by the Group on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Name of the issuer Issuer identity Code Trading Session ISIN Number of shares purchased Weighted

average price

(in euros) Identity code of the Market Reference Atos SE 5493001EZOOA66PTBR68 28/04/2023 FR0000051732 75,000 12.24 XPAR Atos SE 5493001EZOOA66PTBR68 02/05/2023 FR0000051732 75,000 12.63 XPAR Atos SE 5493001EZOOA66PTBR68 03/05/2023 FR0000051732 75,000 12.45 XPAR Atos SE 5493001EZOOA66PTBR68 04/05/2023 FR0000051732 75,000 12.15 XPAR Total 300,000

The detailed list of transactions is available on atos.net in the section Regulated Information [link].

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

