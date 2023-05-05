Ontex shareholders’ meeting: all resolutions approved by a large majority

English Dutch

Aalst-Erembodegem, Belgium, May 05, 2023 – Ontex Group NV (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX) held its annual shareholders' meeting today, followed by an extraordinary shareholders' meeting. All proposed resolutions were approved by the shareholders by a convincing majority.

Among other things, the shareholders approved a fundamental adjustment to the remuneration policy. This will better align management remuneration with shareholder returns, with a strong emphasis on the share price in three years. The extraordinary shareholders’ meeting also renewed the authorizations for the board of directors within the framework of the authorized capital and for the acquisition of own shares.

Chairman Hans Van Bylen said, "I wish to sincerely thank the shareholders of Ontex for their very clear approval of all the resolutions that the board of directors had proposed to the shareholders’ meeting this year. Several of these resolutions will contribute to the accelerated implementation of our strategic reorientation."

The minutes of the annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings are available on Ontex's website at: https://ontex.com/agm-shareholder-information/

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

Media Maarten Verbanck +32 492 72 42 67 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 7,500 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

ONTEX GROUP NV Korte Keppestraat 21 9320 Erembodegem (Aalst) 0550.880.915 RPR Ghent – Division Dendermonde

