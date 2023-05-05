URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at April 30, 2023

| Source: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE

PARIS Cedex 16, FRANCE

Paris, May 5, 2023

Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at April 30, 2023

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

DateTotal number of shares in the capitalTotal number of voting rights
30/04/2023138,912,097138,912,097

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €693,835,440
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

