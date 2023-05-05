ALL WEATHER WINDOWS ANNOUNCES COLIN WIEBE AND JILLENE LAKEVOLD AS CO-CEO'S

EDMONTON, AB, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Weather Windows, one of Canada's leading window and door manufacturers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Colin Wiebe and Jillene Lakevold as Co-Chief Executive Officers, effective immediately.

Jillene Lakevold has been with All Weather Windows for 18 years serving in various senior leadership roles including as Vice President of Manufacturing and Director of Commercial Channel. With her wealth of experience in the manufacturing industry, Lakevold has played a key role in the building of a collaborative and accountable culture through process implementation and transparency at All Weather Windows.

Colin Wiebe has been with the company for over 10 years, most recently serving as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He has been instrumental in the development and implementation of sales strategies that have driven significant growth for the company.

Together, Wiebe and Lakevold bring a wealth of experience and leadership to All Weather Windows and will work collaboratively to continue to drive growth and innovation for the company.

"I am pleased to announce Colin and Jillene as Co-CEOs of All Weather Windows," said Gord Wiebe, founding partner and Chairman of the Board. "With their complementary skill sets and proven leadership through the recent pandemic, I am confident that they will continue to drive growth and success for our company, while upholding our commitment to quality and customer experience.

"I am excited to take on this new role alongside Jillene," said Colin Wiebe. "All Weather Windows has a rich history of innovation and customer focus, and I look forward to continuing to build on that legacy."

"I am honored to be named Co-CEO alongside Colin," said Jillene Lakevold. "I am excited to work closely with him and the rest of our team to continue to drive growth and success for All Weather Windows."

About All Weather Windows:

All Weather Windows is one of Canada's largest privately owned and operated window and door manufacturers. Launched in 1978 in a 10,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Edmonton, Alberta the company has since expanded to serve Western Canada with two commercial offices, All Weather Windows Glass and close to 800 dealers. With a combined capacity of over 300,000 square feet the manufacturing plants produce a full range of award-winning energy efficient sustainable and weather resistant window, door and glass products for dealers, builders, contractors, glaziers, developers and homeowners. Accolades for the company include 2020 ENERGY STAR ® Canada's Manufacturer of the Year as well as a 14 years as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, 8 years as a Platinum Member. All Weather Windows gives back generously to the communities in which they operate, working closely with many non-profit organizations.