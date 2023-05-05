Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Value to Exceed of USD 12.9 Bn by 2031, rising at a 11.9% CAGR: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global small cell lung cancer therapeutics market was valued at USD 4.6 Bn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2031 to reach USD 12.9 Bn by 2031. Rise in adoption of chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and immunotherapy is anticipated to boost the market value in the next few years.



Constant improvements in patient care and growing support from governments of several countries in cancer research are expected to fuel market development. Advances in liquid biopsy are likely to pave the way for early diagnosis of lung cancer, since SCLC is characterized by early metastasis and poor prognosis. Rise in adoption of advanced diagnostic tools and extensive research in molecular targeted therapy are expected to broaden market outlook in the next few years.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 4.6 Bn in 2022 Market Value USD 12.9 Bn by 2031 Growth Rate 11.9% Forecast Period 2023–2031 No. of Pages 201 Pages Market Segmentation By Therapy Type, Drug Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered AstraZeneca plc, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd., GSK plc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in R&D of Targeted Therapies: Considerable research and clinical studies in targeted therapeutic approaches for small cell lung cancer is likely to augment the market. Surge in clinical trials in targeted therapies and immunotherapy is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the market. In past few years, immunomodulators and immune checkpoint inhibitors have gained traction, as these have demonstrated promising therapeutic strategy for SCLC. Companies have been able to obtain comprehensive genomic profiles of small cell lung cancer. This is anticipated to strengthen R&D activities in immune checkpoint inhibitors.



Considerable research and clinical studies in targeted therapeutic approaches for small cell lung cancer is likely to augment the market. Surge in clinical trials in targeted therapies and immunotherapy is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the market. In past few years, immunomodulators and immune checkpoint inhibitors have gained traction, as these have demonstrated promising therapeutic strategy for SCLC. Companies have been able to obtain comprehensive genomic profiles of small cell lung cancer. This is anticipated to strengthen R&D activities in immune checkpoint inhibitors. High Rate of Adoption of Chemotherapy: Chemotherapy is widely preferred in small cell lung cancer therapeutics. Companies are exploring a combination of chemotherapy drugs used either alone or in combination with targeted therapies. Etoposide, a chemotherapy drug, has been found to be effective in the treatment of small cell lung cancer. This is likely to increase popularity of the drug in the market. The fact that systemic chemotherapy is the mainstay of therapy for patients in advanced stage is likely to fuel the etoposide drug segment. Increase in adoption of chemotherapy regimens in limited-stage small-cell lung cancer is likely to fuel the market.



Key Drivers

Rise in global mortality rate of lung cancer is a key factor expected to drive demand for effective lung cancer diagnostics and treatments. Since small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) represents a significant proportion of all lung cancers among both men and women, this is likely to bolster development of novel therapies.

Surge in incidence of small-cell lung cancer (SCLC), especially in men, can be ascribed to multiple risk factors, most notable smoking. Steady growth in understanding of the biology of SCLC is likely to reduce the recurrence rate of the lung cancer in the near future. This is likely to augment the small cell lung cancer therapeutics market.

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is projected to constitute leading share of the global small cell lung cancer therapeutics market from 2023 to 2031. High prevalence of small cell lung cancer in the region has encouraged R&D activities in the market. Rise in demand for targeted therapies among the patient population is likely to offer significant business opportunities to companies in the small cell lung cancer therapeutics market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to record significant growth during the forecast period. Surge in incidence of small cell lung cancer is expected to bolster market size in the region. Increase in awareness about early diagnosis of the disease is likely to drive the market in the near future. China has high prevalence of small cell lung cancer, which is projected to present significant opportunities to market players.

Competition Landscape

Leading companies are focusing on various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships in order to consolidate their market share in the near future.

Key players operating in the small cell lung cancer therapeutics industry are AstraZeneca plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GSK plc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceutical plc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Dr. Reddy Laboratories.

Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Therapy Type

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy



Drug Type

Atezolizumab

Durvalumab

Lurbinectedin

Pembrolizumab

Etoposide

Methotrexate

Topotecan

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others



Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



