New York, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Space Robotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032956/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Space Robotics Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Space Robotics estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2022-2030. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Space Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

- Altius Space

- Astrobotic

- Effective Space Solutions Limited

- Honeybee Robotics

- iSpace

- Made in Space

- Maxar Technologies

- Motiv Space Systems Inc

- Northrop Grumman Corporation

- Space Applications Services





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032956/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Space Robotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Space Robotics Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Space Robotics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Remotely Operated Vehicles

(ROV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Remotely Operated

Vehicles (ROV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Manipulator System (RMS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Remote Manipulator System

(RMS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Remote Manipulator

System (RMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ground by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Ground by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Ground by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near

Space by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Near Space by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Near Space by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Space by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Deep Space by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Deep Space by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Space Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely Operated

Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Space Robotics by Solution -

Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services,

Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Space Robotics by Application -

Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government and

Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely

Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Space Robotics by Solution -

Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and

Remote Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services,

Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and

Ground - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Space Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely

Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Space Robotics by Solution -

Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and

Remote Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services,

Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and

Ground - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Space Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely

Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Space Robotics by Solution -

Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and

Remote Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services,

Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and

Ground - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Space Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely

Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Space Robotics by Solution -

Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and

Remote Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services,

Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and

Ground - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Space Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely

Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Space Robotics by Solution -

Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and

Remote Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services,

Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and

Ground - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Space Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely

Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Solution - Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)

and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services,

Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and

Ground - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely

Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Space Robotics by Solution -

Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and

Remote Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services,

Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and

Ground - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Space Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely Operated

Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Space Robotics by Solution -

Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services,

Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Space Robotics by Application -

Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government and

Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Space Robotics by Solution - Services, Software,

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System

(RMS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Solution - Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)

and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Space

Robotics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and

Remote Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Space Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep

Space and Ground - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Space

Robotics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Near Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Space Robotics by End-Use - Government and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Government and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Space

Robotics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Government and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Space Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Space Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely

Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Solution - Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)

and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics

by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Space Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and

Ground - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 130: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Near Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 131: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Space Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 132: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Government and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 133: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Space Robotics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Government and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 134: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Space Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely

Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032956/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________