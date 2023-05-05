HACU Announces Workshops of its Premier National Conference on Hispanic Higher Education in Chicago, Oct. 28-30, 2023

SAN ANTONIO, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) has announced the workshops of its 37th Annual Conference, to be held at the Hilton Chicago, Oct. 28-30, 2023, along with pre- and post-conference events. More than 50 workshops offered under seven tracks on the theme “Championing Hispanic Higher Education Success: Diversifying our Workforce and Strengthening America,” will feature some of the best and most promising practices in the education of Hispanics and at Hispanic-Serving Institutions.



HACU’s premier conference on Hispanic higher education will feature an Opening Plenary with HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores delivering the State of HACU Address, an International Plenary, a Town Hall and an Exhibit Hall. The HACU ¡Adelante! Leadership Institute (student track), offered for undergraduate students in conjunction with the conference, will be held Oct. 28-30. Students can apply to be sponsored to attend the conference through HACU’s Leader in Residence Program by the deadline of June 23, 2023.

New to the pre-conference line-up on Oct. 27 is the inaugural Women’s Leadership Symposium, a half-day event for women higher education professionals at all levels to explore, dialogue and learn from other women in executive leadership positions. Topics include navigating the higher education work environment, building a strategic network, and preparing to assume executive roles in education or other career fields.

Pre-conference events on Oct. 28 will include the 22nd Latino Higher Education Leadership Institute, “Exploring Diverse and Inclusive Workforce Strategies that Lead to Organizational Success,” and the Ninth PreK-12/Higher Education Collaboration Symposium. The post-conference 12th Annual Deans’ Forum on Hispanic Higher Education, “Leading a Diverse and Inclusive Workforce in the 21st Century,” will take place on Oct. 31.

For a complete agenda and list of workshops, click here.

Registration for HACU’s 37th Annual Conference is available online at www.hacu.net.

Advertising, Exhibitor, and Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Special thanks to all 37th Annual Conference sponsors and partners.

About HACU

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain and school districts throughout the U.S. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). The Association’s headquarters are in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Washington, D.C and Sacramento, California.

CONTACT:

Norma Jean Revilla-Garcia

Senior Executive Director of Communications and Marketing

(210) 576-3206

njgarcia@hacu.net

Or

Christopher de Hoyos

Assistant Director of Communications and Marketing

(210) 576-3242

chris.dehoyos@hacu.net