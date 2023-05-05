Mountain America Becomes the Official Credit Union of the Phoenix Mercury 

PHOENIX, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, May 5, 2023, Mountain America Credit Union and the Phoenix Mercury announced a multi-year partnership naming Mountain America as the official credit union of the Phoenix Mercury.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

This partnership allows Mountain America to increase its support of the Phoenix Mercury and its charitable endeavors while guiding credit union members to define and achieve their financial dreams. As part of this partnership, Mountain America will be the exclusive home of the new Mercury card, which features the team’s logo and colors on co-branded debit and credit cards.

Each year, Mountain America and the Mercury will also partner together to support organizations making a difference in the community. This year, the Mercury will be one of the premier sponsors for the 20th Annual Mountain America Swing for the Kids golf tournament. This event will mark over $2 million raised for Primary Children’s Hospital.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Phoenix Mercury," said Sterling Nielsen, chief executive officer and president of Mountain America Credit Union. "As a community-focused credit union, we believe in providing our members with innovative payment options and personalized financial services while supporting local organizations throughout our footprint. This partnership is an excellent opportunity to do all of these things."

The Phoenix Mercury is a three-time WNBA champion and one of the league’s most successful franchises. The partnership with Mountain America Credit Union marks another milestone in the team's commitment to providing the best possible fan experience.

"We are excited to partner with Mountain America and offer our fans another distinct way to showcase their support with the new Mercury branded debit and credit card, an opportunity we’ve never had before," said Vince Kozar, president, Phoenix Mercury. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to innovation and giving back to the community, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership."

Fans living in Arizona can order the new Mercury card by visiting any Mountain America branch or calling 1-800-748-4302. To learn more about the card’s features and benefits, visit macu.com/mercury.

With eight branches in Arizona and more than one million members across its six-state footprint, Mountain America is committed to helping its members define and achieve their financial dreams.

The Phoenix Mercury, one of the original WNBA franchises, has a rich history of excellence on and off the court, including a commitment to supporting women’s sports and empowering women and girls in the community. The team returns to Footprint Center to tip off the 2023 season on Sunday, May 21 against the Chicago Sky.

To learn more about the Phoenix Mercury, visit mercury.wnba.com.

To learn more about Mountain America’s community involvement, visit macu.com/must-reads/community.