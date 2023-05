Mereo BioPharma Announces Listing Transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market

LONDON, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) (“Mereo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that it has received approval from Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) to transfer the listing of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market. This transfer became effective at the opening of business on May 3, 2023.



The Nasdaq Global Market and the Nasdaq Capital Market are each market tiers of Nasdaq and the Nasdaq Capital Market is a continuous trading market that operates in the same manner as the Nasdaq Global Market. Therefore, the Company’s ADSs continue to trade under the ticker symbol “MREO” and are not affected by this change to the listing. The approval by Nasdaq was based upon the Company meeting the applicable market value of publicly held shares requirement for continued listing and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Capital Market, except for the bid price requirement.

In connection with the transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company became eligible for an additional 180-day period (or until October 30, 2023) to regain compliance with the requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) that the bid price of the Company’s ADSs meet or exceed $1.00 per ADS for at least ten consecutive business days. As of May 5, 2023, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs had exceeded the $1.00 minimum per ADS for 10 consecutive business days and as a result, the Company believes that it has regained compliance with the relevant listing rule. The Company will provide a further update on its compliance upon receipt of a formal written notification from Nasdaq.

