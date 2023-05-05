South Plains Financial, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program

LUBBOCK, Texas, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), today announced that the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) approved a stock repurchase program for up to $15.0 million of the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Stock Repurchase Program”). The Stock Repurchase Program will conclude on May 5, 2024, subject to the earlier termination or extension of the Stock Repurchase Program by the Board or the $15.0 million designated for the Stock Repurchase Program are depleted.



Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “While the banking sector is experiencing some turmoil and uncertainty, South Plains remains in an advantageous position given our strong liquidity and capital, our community-based deposit franchise where 83% of our deposits are insured, and a high-quality loan portfolio that we believe is well positioned for an uncertain economy. That said, our shares do not currently reflect the Company's positive fundamentals as we believe they continue to trade meaningfully below intrinsic value. As a result, our Board has authorized a $15 million share repurchase program where we will commit a portion of the proceeds from the sale of Windmark to buy back our own stock, which is the most compelling acquisition that we can make in today’s market.”

Under the Stock Repurchase Program, the Company may repurchase shares of common stock from time to time in open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions. Any open market repurchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and other applicable legal requirements. Repurchases under the Stock Repurchase Program may also be made pursuant to a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, which would permit shares to be repurchased by the Company when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including the performance of the Company’s stock price, general market and economic conditions, regulatory requirements, availability of funds, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company. The Company may, in its discretion, begin or terminate repurchases at any time prior to the Stock Repurchase Program’s expiration, without any prior notice. The Stock Repurchase Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any particular number or amount of shares of common stock.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect South Plains' current views with respect to future events. Any statements about South Plains' expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases.

